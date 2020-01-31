Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama/LSU Basketball Recap and National Signing Day Preview with John Garcia, Jr.

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martin is joined by Cary L. Clark and Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director John Garcia, Jr. on this week's episode of The All Things Bama Podcast . Martin and Clark break down the Alabama/LSU game and the addition of grad transfer tight end Carl Tucker, Jr. For the second part of the show, Martin talks with Garcia for a National Signing Day preview. 

After the Crimson Tide's 90-76 loss to the Tigers, Martin and Clark discuss if the game against Arkansas on Saturday, is a must win for the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament chances. 

During the show's National Signing Day preview, Garcia helps break down what landing McKinnley Jackson would do for the Crimson Tide, what the numbers are looking like in terms of scholarships for the team, and what will happen with current Alabama verbal commits like Jayson Jones, Damieon George, and others. 

The interview with Garcia starts at the 21:17 mark. 

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor each week. 

