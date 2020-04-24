All Things Bama Podcast: Reaction from Round One of 2020 NFL Draft

The All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by editor Christopher Walsh immediately following the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to give reaction and analysis on what happened with former University of Alabama players.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ends up at No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins. Walsh and Martin break down the pick and what Tagovailoa will bring to the South Florida franchise.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. slides to No. 10, landing with the Cleveland Browns. Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was the first tackle taken at No. 4 to the New York Giants, and the duo discuss if the team is going to regret passing on Wills.

The first round was littered with wide receivers and Alabama has the first two off the board in Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos). Martin and Walsh break down his year’s class and what these two former Crimson Tide standouts are bringing to their respective teams.

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcasts. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor.

Former guests on the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, Mike Johnson, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe on all podcasting platforms and thank you all for listening. Be on the lookout for some more featured guests in the coming days, Stay safe and stay healthy!

Link to Apple Podcasts