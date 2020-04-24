Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Reaction from Round One of 2020 NFL Draft

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

The All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by editor Christopher Walsh immediately following the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to give reaction and analysis on what happened with former University of Alabama players. 

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ends up at No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins. Walsh and Martin break down the pick and what Tagovailoa will bring to the South Florida franchise. 

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. slides to No. 10, landing with the Cleveland Browns. Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was the first tackle taken at No. 4 to the New York Giants, and the duo discuss if the team is going to regret passing on Wills. 

The first round was littered with wide receivers and Alabama has the first two off the board in Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos). Martin and Walsh break down his year’s class and what these two former Crimson Tide standouts are bringing to their respective teams. 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcasts. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. 

Former guests on the show include  Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, Mike Johnson, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe on all podcasting platforms and thank you all for listening. Be on the lookout for some more featured guests in the coming days, Stay safe and stay healthy! 

Link to Apple Podcasts 

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

Christopher Walsh

Position Groups Alabama Won't Have A Player Drafted Can be Counted On One Hand

2020 NFL Draft position previews for running backs, interior offensive linemen and tight ends

Christopher Walsh

jblackwell

Instant Analysis: Henry Ruggs III Selected by the Raiders

The Sports Illustrated team discusses the first Alabama wide receiver taken in the draft, Henry Ruggs III

Christopher Walsh

Fantasy Impact of Henry Ruggs III Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

The Sports Illustrated draft team discusses Henry Ruggs III being the first Alabama wide receiver selected

Christopher Walsh

TylerMartin

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy Selected 15th in 2020 NFL Draft

Jerry Jeudy was Alabama's second Biletnikoff Award winner to be a first-round draft selection since 2015

Christopher Walsh

TylerMartin

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III Selected 12th in the 2020 NFL Draft

Fastest player in the draft, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, ready to show what he can do in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

BamaDave17

Alabama Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Selected 10th in the 2020 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide anchor at right tackle a top draft pick, could end up playing on the left side in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

First Round of 2020 NFL Draft Worth Nearly $82 Million For Alabama Players

Having four players selected with the top 15 picks in the first round will leads to some big initial contracts for Crimson Tide selections

Christopher Walsh

Another First Round in the Books, More History for Nick Saban and Alabama

On Thursday night, the Crimson Tide finished with four first-round selections for the fifth time in 13 seasons under Nick Saban

Tyler Martin