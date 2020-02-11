Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Crimson Tide Hoops and Softball Talk Plus Good News for Tua Tagovailoa

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral contributor Cary L. Clark to discuss the most recent events around the University of Alabama athletics from the weekend on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

Topics of discussion include; Alabama's thrilling overtime win over Georgia, previewing the tough week ahead with matchups against No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 LSU, recapping Alabama softball's rough start, and directing the news Tua Tagovailoa received from his most recent CT scan on Monday. 

Does Alabama have to go 1-1 this week in order to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive? 

Will Alabama softball rebound against a tough field in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational this weekend? 

At this point, is Tua to the Dolphins a lock? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. Episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday. 

The show is available on Spotify, Google, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Wimp Sanderson, Cory Reamer, Barrett Jones, and Crimson Tide superfan Luke Ratliff. 

