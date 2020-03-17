All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of COVID-19 and Alabama in the NFL

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to discuss the impact of how COVID-19 is affecting the sports world and the start of free agency in the NFL including some former University of Alabama players who got paid big time.

With the SEC announcing the cancellation of all spring sports, when will things begin to get normal? What is going on inside the Alabama football program right now?

Martin and Blackwell attempt to answer these questions and more.

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

