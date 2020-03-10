Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the week for a second straight week.

The former University of Alabama standout continues to score in bunches — including a new career-high 41-point performance against the Boston Celtics last Wednesday night. He followed that up with 25 and 26 points against the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

He became only the sixth former Crimson Tide player to ever score 40-plus in a NBA game — joining Latrell Sprewell, Gerald Wallace, Antonio McDyess, Mo Williams, and Robert Horry.

Sexton is only the third Cavalier in franchise history to score 40-plus in a game before his 22nd birthday. The other two?

Lebron James and Kyrie Irving.

While, the Cavaliers could not upend the Celtics, Sexton has led the team to back-to-back wins with those two stellar performances in those games against Denver and San Antonio.

Across his last four games, the Mableton, Ga. native is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

Others for consideration ...

Former Alabama golfer Janie Jackson won the Florida's Natural Charity Classic on the Symetra Tour over the weekend. The second-place finisher was eight shots behind. It was her 60th Symetra Tour event. Across the final 36 holes, she only shot one bogey.

Donta Hall had a double-double (14 points and 13 rebounds) with the Grand Rapids Drive in its win over the Maine Red Claws. More importantly, he was recalled back up to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. There is the possibility that the franchise will sign him for the reminder of the season because he has already signed two different 10-day contracts with them.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11 - Feb. 17 Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18 - Feb. 24 Donta Hall

Feb. 25 - Mar. 3 Collin Sexton

Mar. 4 - Mar. 10 Collin Sexton