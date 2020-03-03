Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Things have not gone right all season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has lost 44 games and is dead last in the Eastern Conference and not to mention, lost its head coach after the all-star break.

But there are a couple bright spots. One being former University of Alabama guard Collin Sexton.

Over his last four games, the Mapleton, Ga. native has averaged 26.7 points including a career-high night on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Last Friday, Sexton dropped 31 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 116-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He even hit six three-pointers in that contest, which was a career-best.

His stellar week was not over just yet.

Against the Jazz, he netted a career-high 32 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. On the season, Sexton is now averaging 20.2 points a game and 3.1 boards.

Others for consideration ...

Former Crimson Tide golfer Robby Shelton finished tied for 11th at the Honda Classic with rounds of 70, 69, 70, and 70.

Another former standout on the links is Camilla Lennarth. She finished third in an event on the European Tour in Australia over the weekend.

Many professional basketball games overseas were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11 - Feb. 17 Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18 - Feb. 24 Donta Hall

Feb. 25 - Mar. 3 Collin Sexton