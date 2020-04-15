Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 15, 2020

Today is ... National Titanic Remembrance Day

Former Alabama wideout Gehrig Dieter welcoming his daughter into the world:

Mark Ingram II sheds some light into his life during the quarantine:

Per GolfDigest, the PGA Tour will announce this week it intends to resume its season on June 11. Terrific news for sports fans around the country.



The Crimson Tide’s swimming and diving team led the SEC with nine men and women earning first-team honors. Three Alabama men and women earned second-team honors. Both are the most in the program’s history.

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy and former standout Haylie McCleney caught up yesterday:

Another great honor for the Crimson Tide’s swimming and diving team: Tanesha Lucoe being named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Who else is ready to see DJ Fluker back out on the gridiron?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 15, 1921: Two former Alabama football-baseball standouts, Joe Sewell and Riggs Stephenson, were teamed as the keystone combination for the World Champion Cleveland Indians. During his first week, Stephenson went 15-for-26 to and led the majors in hitting. In writing an article about Stephenson, Alabama football coach Xen Scott noted, "Old Hoss was the best football back since Jim Thorpe ... and it's obvious he's having no trouble adjusting to big league baseball." — Bryant Museum

April 15, 1974: The second studio album by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Second Helping,” was released. It featured the band's biggest hit single, "Sweet Home Alabama."

"It's like death, taxes and Alabama football. You can count on it. I'll see ya next year." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Dabo Swinney turned Clemson head coach

