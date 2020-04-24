Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 24, 2020

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Pigs in a Blanket Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama rowing senior Gabrielle Krieger was named an invitee to the USRowing 2020 Under 23 Women's National Team Selection Camp, which was set for June 17-21 in Boston, Mass. but lated cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 
  • 60 Crimson Tide student-athletes earned a spot on the SEC's Winter Academic Honor Roll, which was good for sixth overall and second overall for schools that do not sponsor rifle or equestrian. 
  • I think we all look forward to watching Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III twice a year. 
  • Remember, what happens there, stays there: 
  • Two more Alabama guys teaming up at the next level: 
  • In case you missed, Ruggs' attire last night: 
  • A great piece on Trevon Diggs from his brother, Stefon's, perspective. We expect Trevon to be taken pretty early on in round two of the NFL draft on Friday night.
  • The good news is, Tua Tagovailoa will be able to afford a new car with his first NFL contract. 
  • Let's check in on Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts and what she has been up to during the quarantine: 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

134 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

April 24, 1977: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant collapsed in Los Angele due to congestive heart failure.

April 24, 1990: Linebacker Keith McCants was selected fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the coach who had recruited him to the Crimson Tide, Ray Perkins.

April 24, 1999: Jerry Jeudy was born in South Florida.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Everyone says we can't beat Miami, but we are not just anybody, we are Alabama." – David Palmer before the 1992 title game against the Hurricanes

We'll leave you with this ... 

