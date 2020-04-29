Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 29, 2020

Today is ... National Shrimp Scampi Day

Both, Alabama softball’s Bailey Hemphill and swimming and diving’s Zane Waddell were named for finalists for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Postgraduate Scholarship. It is the SEC’s highest academic honor. A male and female winner will be announced in May.

A former Alabama walk-on wide receiver has a new home in the SEC:

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is going to be a Baltimore Raven through 2021, as the team picked up his fifth-year option yesterday.

Crimson Tide gymnasts, Makarri Doggette and Luisa Blanco, made the SEC’s All-Freshman team following stellar rookie seasons. “We’re extremely proud of Luisa and Makarri for all that they accomplished during their freshman seasons,” Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said. “They came in and made an immediate and impressive impact for us, handling the pressure of SEC competition with true grace. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Can someone tell us what happened the last time the New York Giants selected an Alabama defensive back in the second round? (Hint: He turned out to be a Pro Bowler)

Crimson Tide senior golfer Kenzie Wright earning some more postseason recognition:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

130 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 29, 1970: Mark McMillian, also known as “Mighty Mouse,” was born in Los Angeles.

April 29, 1986: Defensive tackle Jon Hand was the fourth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

April 29, 1993: Justin Thomas was born in Louisville, Ky.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The toughest [teammate I ever had] was Eddie Lowe at Alabama. He was an undersized linebacker who would hit any opponent in the mouth. He was a great player for us.” – Jon Hand to colts.com

