Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 3, 2020

Alabama’s annual coaching clinic would have taken place this weekend Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Today is ... World Party Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Reggie Ragland sent out this message to thank the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans before he heads off to join the Detroit Lions.
  • Derrick Henry officially signed his franchise tender with the Tennessee Titans. $10.2 million guaranteed for the former Alabama standout.
  • How about some high school highlights of Marlon Humphrey?
  • A big honor for one of the members of the Crimson Tide women’s tennis team – Lauren Haneke–Hopps.
  • More good news for former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is reportedly back to 100 percent:
  • Alabama sent this recruiting graphic out to several of its top targets yesterday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener  

155 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 3, 1985: Former Alabama quarterback Bobby Skelton was hired by the NFL as a back judge. Skelton, a long-time SEC official, joined former teammate Bobby Boylston, captain of the 1960 Alabama team, as a member of Art McNally's NFL officiating crews. As a player, Skelton was best remembered for leading Alabama’s 16-15 win over Georgia Tech in 1960. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I thought Nebraska was the most football-crazed state until I came to Alabama. — James Michener in 1975 when he was writing his book, “Sports in America.”

We’ll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Anyone Can Turn the Spring Shutdown into an Advantage, it's Nick Saban

f you could pick one coach to lead a team out of a shutdown like this, who would it be?

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes, April 2, 2020: Trunk Ups

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

2021 Four-Star DE Jeremiah Williams: “It Would Be A Blessing to Play for Alabama”

The in–state product looks back at a February visit to Tuscaloosa and where Alabama stands in his recruitment

Tyler Martin

Could Alabama Have Two Top-5 Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft?

The latest SI mock draft has Crimson Tide tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., a top-five selection in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Ray Perkins

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Everything Nick Saban Said During his Teleconference with Reporters

Alabama coach Nick Saban touches on what the Crimson Tide has been doing without spring football

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban and Crimson Tide Players Adjusting to Changes in Everyday Life

Day-to-day life has changed immensely for the Alabama football program due to COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Alabama Softball Will Host SEC Tournament in 2021

Crimson Tide set to host softball tournament and women's tennis championship in 2021

Tyler Martin

Saban Desires Early Teaching Period For Fall Camp

The Alabama head coach spoke with the media via a virtual press conference on Thursday morning

Joey Blackwell

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 2, 2020

A taste of what's going on beyond Alabama regrading the coronavirus pandemic, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh