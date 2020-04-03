Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 3, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... World Party Day
- Reggie Ragland sent out this message to thank the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans before he heads off to join the Detroit Lions.
- Derrick Henry officially signed his franchise tender with the Tennessee Titans. $10.2 million guaranteed for the former Alabama standout.
- How about some high school highlights of Marlon Humphrey?
- A big honor for one of the members of the Crimson Tide women’s tennis team – Lauren Haneke–Hopps.
- More good news for former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is reportedly back to 100 percent:
- Alabama sent this recruiting graphic out to several of its top targets yesterday:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
155 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 3, 1985: Former Alabama quarterback Bobby Skelton was hired by the NFL as a back judge. Skelton, a long-time SEC official, joined former teammate Bobby Boylston, captain of the 1960 Alabama team, as a member of Art McNally's NFL officiating crews. As a player, Skelton was best remembered for leading Alabama’s 16-15 win over Georgia Tech in 1960. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I thought Nebraska was the most football-crazed state until I came to Alabama. — James Michener in 1975 when he was writing his book, “Sports in America.”