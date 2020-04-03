Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 3, 2020

Today is ... World Party Day

Reggie Ragland sent out this message to thank the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans before he heads off to join the Detroit Lions.

Derrick Henry officially signed his franchise tender with the Tennessee Titans. $10.2 million guaranteed for the former Alabama standout.

How about some high school highlights of Marlon Humphrey?

A big honor for one of the members of the Crimson Tide women’s tennis team – Lauren Haneke–Hopps.

More good news for former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is reportedly back to 100 percent:

Alabama sent this recruiting graphic out to several of its top targets yesterday:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 3, 1985: Former Alabama quarterback Bobby Skelton was hired by the NFL as a back judge. Skelton, a long-time SEC official, joined former teammate Bobby Boylston, captain of the 1960 Alabama team, as a member of Art McNally's NFL officiating crews. As a player, Skelton was best remembered for leading Alabama’s 16-15 win over Georgia Tech in 1960. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I thought Nebraska was the most football-crazed state until I came to Alabama. — James Michener in 1975 when he was writing his book, “Sports in America.”

