Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is Valentine's Day... and Opening Day for college baseball 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Iowa State Classic, at Vanderbilt Music City Invitational, at Texas Tech Shootout, All Day
  • Softball: Alabama vs South Florida, 9:30 a.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats, Alabama vs UCLA, 3 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Baseball: Northeastern at Alabama, 3 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Gymnastics: Arkansas at Alabama, 5:45 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 7, Liberty 1, Alabama 8, Washington 0

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • Baseball is in the air and today is Opening Day for college teams all across the country. The Crimson Tide is set to host Northeastern for a three-game series over the weekend. 
  • Last night, former Crimson Tide basketball standouts, Donta Hall and Levi Randolph, went head to head in the G-League when the Canton Charge visited the Grand Rapids Drive. Hall led the Drive to a 103-101 victory, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Randolph netted 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the losing effort. 
  • Three former UA golfers are participating in the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this weekend. Michael Thomas shot 2-under par, while Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley shot 3-over in the first round. Thomas is tied for 17th and the other two are tied for 97th. 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton seems to be enjoying his first time at the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He will play Friday night in the Rising Stars Game on Team USA. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

205 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.

February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum

February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Record 3-Point Shooting, Triple-Double Not Enough In Tough 95-91 OT Loss at No. 11 Auburn

Alabama basketball falls to 13-11 on the season after comeback effort at Auburn falls short in overtime

Tyler Martin

by

Dillon88

Alabama Softball Crushes No. 1 Washington 8-0

Bailey Hemphill paces Crimson Tide with two-run home run

Allie Wright

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Alabama will look to earn another quality win on Wednesday night against in-state rival Auburn

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Prepares for 2020 Season Opener Against Northeastern

The Crimson Tide will face off against a surprisingly deep Huskies lineup Friday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football’s A-Day Game Set for April 18th

Kickoff for the 2020 A-Day Game will be at 1 p.m. on April 18th

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats Updates the Status of Herbert Jones

Crimson Tide junior wing will likely play the rest of the season wearing some sort of cast

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Celebrating Wendell Hudson

The first scholarship African-American athlete at Alabama.

J. Bank

Alabama softball Opens Elite Invitational With 7-1 Victory Over Liberty

Senior Krystal Goodman notches first win of season with complete game

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: To Unveil Our New NFL Section and Welcome the Lady in Red

BamaCentral launches new Alabama in the NFL section to the growing website dedicated to Crimson Tide athletics

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Senior Elissa Brown Out Indefinitely with Broken Hand

Crimson Tide to be without its stolen-base leader for a while

Christopher Walsh