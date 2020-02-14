Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2020

Today is Valentine's Day... and Opening Day for college baseball

Softball: Alabama 7, Liberty 1, Alabama 8, Washington 0

Baseball is in the air and today is Opening Day for college teams all across the country. The Crimson Tide is set to host Northeastern for a three-game series over the weekend.

Last night, former Crimson Tide basketball standouts, Donta Hall and Levi Randolph, went head to head in the G-League when the Canton Charge visited the Grand Rapids Drive. Hall led the Drive to a 103-101 victory, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Randolph netted 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the losing effort.

Three former UA golfers are participating in the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this weekend. Michael Thomas shot 2-under par, while Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley shot 3-over in the first round. Thomas is tied for 17th and the other two are tied for 97th.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton seems to be enjoying his first time at the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He will play Friday night in the Rising Stars Game on Team USA.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.

February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum

February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

