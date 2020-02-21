Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 21, 2020

Today is ... National Caregivers Day

Women's basketball: Alabama 69, Florida 62

The Crimson Tide swimming and diving team had an excellent day at the SEC Championships on Thursday, breaking multiple school records. Sophomore Rhyan White won a silver medal in the women's 100m butterfly, posting a 50.93 time. She became the first woman in UA history to finish in under 51 seconds in that event.

Sophomore Nicholas Perera set a school record in the 400m freestyle finishing with a 3:42.61 time to land in fourth place. Another sophomore, Morgan Scott, swam the women's 200m freestyle in 1:44.32, setting another Crimson Tide record which was good enough to finish in sixth place.

Justin Thomas shot 4-under in the first round of the WGC Mexico Championship, which landed him tied for second at the end of the day's action.

Hard not to be impressed with Bradley Bozeman after he did this:

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly will not work out at other positions at next week's NFL scouting combine.

Butch Jones appears to be moving to an on the field role for Nick Saban's staff. His new title on the school's website is "Special Assistant to Head Coach." Charlie Strong is officially listed as a defensive analyst on there as well.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 21, 1985: Ray Perkins announced a number of coaching moves including Jimmy Fuller was promoted from offensive line coach to assistant head coach. Mike Dubose went from coaching the outside linebackers to the defensive line, with Sylvester Croom switching from inside to outside linebacking coach. The head coach had already announced that Joe Kines would replace Ken Donahue, a member of the Alabama staff since 1964, as defensive coordinator.

