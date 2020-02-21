Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 21, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Caregivers Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Baseball: Alabama at UNLV, 4:05 p.m, CT, then the second game of a doubleheader will start 45 minutes following the final out of the first game.
  • Gymnastics: Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m, CT, SEC Network, Watch, Live Stats
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama vs No. 21 Texas Tech in Montgomery, Ala., 9 a.m, CT, Live Stats
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Yale in Montgomery, Ala, 12:30 p.m, CT, Live Stats
  • Softball: Wichita State at Alabama, 4 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Softball: Penn State at Alabama, 6 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Swimming and Diving: SEC Championships in Auburn, All Day, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results 

Women's basketball: Alabama 69, Florida 62

Crimson Tide Daily Video 

All Things Bama Podcast: Chris Stewart on His Remarkable Journey Back to Broadcasting and More

Did you notice?

  • The Crimson Tide swimming and diving team had an excellent day at the SEC Championships on Thursday, breaking multiple school records. Sophomore Rhyan White won a silver medal in the women's 100m butterfly, posting a 50.93 time. She became the first woman in UA history to finish in under 51 seconds in that event. 
  • Sophomore Nicholas Perera set a school record in the 400m freestyle finishing with a 3:42.61 time to land in fourth place. Another sophomore, Morgan Scott, swam the women's 200m freestyle in 1:44.32, setting another Crimson Tide record which was good enough to finish in sixth place. 
  • Justin Thomas shot 4-under in the first round of the WGC Mexico Championship, which landed him tied for second at the end of the day's action. 
  • Hard not to be impressed with Bradley Bozeman after he did this: 
  • Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly will not work out at other positions at next week's NFL scouting combine. 
  • Butch Jones appears to be moving to an on the field role for Nick Saban's staff. His new title on the school's website is "Special Assistant to Head Coach." Charlie Strong is officially listed as a defensive analyst on there as well. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

197 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 21, 1985: Ray Perkins announced a number of coaching moves including Jimmy Fuller was promoted from offensive line coach to assistant head coach. Mike Dubose went from coaching the outside linebackers to the defensive line, with Sylvester Croom switching from inside to outside linebacking coach. The head coach had already announced that Joe Kines would replace Ken Donahue, a member of the Alabama staff since 1964, as defensive coordinator. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“They don’t know, 'Come here!,’ from, 'Sick ’em!,’ yet. We’ll get that straightened out.” – Joe Kines

We'll leave you with this ...

