Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 28, 2020

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Public Sleeping Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Baseball: Harvard at Alabama, 3 p.m, CT, SEC Network+, Watch, Live Stats
  • Gymnastics: Kentucky at Alabama, 7:15 p.m, CT, SEC Network, Live Stats
  • Softball: UT Arlington at Alabama, 4 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Softball: Arizona at Alabama, 6 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats 
  • Women's Tennis: Florida at Alabama, 5 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Track and Field: SEC Championships at College Station, Tx. 

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 63

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • Amari Cooper's representatives met with the Dallas Cowboys last night in Indianapolis. Let the free agency chatter commence... 
  • Some nice words from Cleveland Cavalier interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Collin Sexton:
  • Jerry Jeudy showing some respect to one of the other top tier receivers in this draft class, CeeDee Lamb, after a nice snag. 
  • The Alabama women's wheelchair basketball team picked up a new signee yesterday – Bailey Moody. She is a native of Atlanta, Ga. and is on the U.S Paralympic National team. 
  • This is just absurd: 
  • Two Crimson Tide football signees squared off in state's 1A hoops title game between Kristian Story and Lanett and Jah-Marien Latham and Pickens County. The Tornadoes and Latham came away victorious, 57-55. 
  • Some parking information from Alabama on this weekend's baseball games: 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

190 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 28, 1943: Although he wasn’t optimistic that Alabama would field a team in the fall, Frank Thomas told reporters that spring practices would begin in March after the completion of exams. "If there are enough players to play football and if there are any teams to play, we will have a team," Thomas said. The escalation in World War II, however, cast a pall over any thoughts of gridiron action.

February 28, 1994: Dalvin Tomlinson was born in McDonough, Ga. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Ryan [Anderson] just thinks I’m a freak of nature," – Dalvin Tomlinson said.

We'll leave you with this ...

