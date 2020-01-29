Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 29, 2020

Today is ... National Puzzle Day

Men's basketball: Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., CT

Crimson Tide rising sophomore midfielder/defender Reyna Reyes and incoming freshman defender Tanna Sanchez Carreto will compete for Team Mexico during the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship from Feb. 22 to Mar. 8 in the Dominican Republic. The top two teams in this competition will qualify for the U-20 World Cup, which will take place in August.

Former Alabama football head coach Mike Shula has been officially hired by the Denver Broncos as its new quarterbacks coach. Shula spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Wade LeBlanc, a former Crimson Tide pitcher, has signed a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles. LeBlanc just finished a two-year stint with the Seattle Mariners. He boasts a record of 45-47 with a career 4.46 ERA and 629 strikeouts.

Starting in 2020-2021 season, the Alabama hockey team will join the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference. The SECHC is apart of the D-III ranks of the NCAA.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton got the best of Zion Williamson last night for one moment.. The former Crimson Tide standout dropped a team-high 24 points, four assists, and two steals in the Cavaliers' 125-111 loss.

The Crimson Tide softball team is enjoying its new locker room, which is part of the renovations at Rhoads Stadium. A nice new facility for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation..

January 29, 1963: The first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Among them was former Alabama player Don Hutson. He led the NFL in receiving in eight of his 11 seasons and in scoring five straight years. Hutson was also named the league’s MVP twice, in 1941 and 1942.

January 29, 1974: Alabama offensive line coach Jimmy Sharpe was hired as head coach at Virginia Tech, replacing Charley Coffey. Sharpe, an assistant since 1963, played for the Crimson Tide from 1960-62.

"It is still an individual thing, a question of running the pass pattern correctly. Pass patterns have probably changed less than anything else in football.” – Don Hutson

