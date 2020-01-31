Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 31, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Backwards Day 

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

  • Track and Field, Cross Country: at Indiana University Relays, All day
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at Drake, 2 p.m., CT
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CT
  • Gymnastics: Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m., CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide results 

Women's basketball: No. 25 Arkansas 66, Alabama 48

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • The University of Alabama Aquatic Center and Don Gambril Olympic was reopened yesterday after a year long renovation process. President Stuart Bell, athletic director Greg Byrne, and the 2020 Crimson Tide men's and women's teams were on hand to celebrate with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. 
  • Byrne went to Twitter to give an update on the other renovations going on at Rhoads Stadium. Phase One of the Crimson Standard is moving along nicely. 
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas shot 3-under par in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He is tied for 23rd as weather was suspended during the opening round. At the 16th, Thomas paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant..
  • Along with Tua Tagovailoa, former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry made an appearance on media row at the Super Bowl in Miami to chat about his impending free agency.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

218 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 31, 1913: Don Hutson was born in Pine Bluff, Ark.

January 31, 1970: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced a home-and-home series with Southern California, with the first game being September 12 at Legion Field. Alabama would return the following year, playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 10. The NCAA approved adding an 11th game in a vote taken at the January 14 Convention. They turned out to be two of the most noteworthy and important games in Crimson Tide history.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:  

“I wanted to be the Branch Rickey of football.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to B.J. Phillips of Time Magazine in 1980.

We'll leave you with this ...

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Women’s Basketball Drops to No. 25/25 Arkansas

Alabama failed to grab a win after a 22-point first half

Allie Wright

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama/LSU Basketball Recap and National Signing Day Preview with John Garcia, Jr.

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor each week

Tyler Martin

A Huge Part of Tua Tagovailoa's Rehab is to Keep Pumping the Brakes

Part of agent Leigh Steinberg's job is to make sure the quarterback doesn't do too much, too soon

Christopher Walsh

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rolltidesiscostride

What Tua Tagovailoa Said at the Super Bowl About His Injury Recovery Process

The Crimson Tide standout made the rounds on media row in Miami on Thursday

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: Why the Key to Where Tua Tagovailoa Gets Drafted May be a Georgia Guy

The team to watch regarding Tua Tagovailoa isn't the Miami Dolphins, but the Detroit Lions

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Basketball 30 years Ago

SEC Tournament Champions..... Again

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 30, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Falls on the Road to LSU, 90-76

In a game revolving around the glass, the Crimson Tide was out rebounded by the Tigers 49-31

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Jumps to No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Rankings for Class of 2020

Alabama on track to secure the nation's No. 1 class ranking

Tyler Martin

by

christinejohn