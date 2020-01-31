Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 31, 2020

Today is ... National Backwards Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track and Field, Cross Country: at Indiana University Relays, All day

Men's Tennis: Alabama at Drake, 2 p.m., CT

Women's Tennis: Alabama at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CT

Gymnastics: Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m., CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: No. 25 Arkansas 66, Alabama 48

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

The University of Alabama Aquatic Center and Don Gambril Olympic was reopened yesterday after a year long renovation process. President Stuart Bell, athletic director Greg Byrne, and the 2020 Crimson Tide men's and women's teams were on hand to celebrate with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Byrne went to Twitter to give an update on the other renovations going on at Rhoads Stadium. Phase One of the Crimson Standard is moving along nicely.

Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas shot 3-under par in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He is tied for 23rd as weather was suspended during the opening round. At the 16th, Thomas paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant..

Along with Tua Tagovailoa, former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry made an appearance on media row at the Super Bowl in Miami to chat about his impending free agency.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

218 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 31, 1913: Don Hutson was born in Pine Bluff, Ark.

January 31, 1970: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced a home-and-home series with Southern California, with the first game being September 12 at Legion Field. Alabama would return the following year, playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 10. The NCAA approved adding an 11th game in a vote taken at the January 14 Convention. They turned out to be two of the most noteworthy and important games in Crimson Tide history.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I wanted to be the Branch Rickey of football.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to B.J. Phillips of Time Magazine in 1980.

