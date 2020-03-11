Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 11, 2020

Today is ... National Johnny Appleseed Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and Diving: at NCAA Championships in Athens, Ga.

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 13, UAB 7

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton continues scoring at will. This time, Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. The former Crimson Tide hoops standout netted 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting, five assists, and three rebounds.

Levi Randolph had a solid night, dropping 18 points, nine assists, five boards, two steals, and one block for the Canton Charge in its 105-101 win over the Windy City Bulls. His nine assists were a career high including his time at Alabama.

If you are headed to the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will be raising money for relief efforts from last week's tornadoes at Bridgestone Arena.

One former Crimson Tide wideout could be set for a huge payday ...

Korren Kirven has made his way to the XFL, being activated off of the St. Louis Battlehawks' practice squad.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

178 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 11, 1929: Earl Smith, captain of the '28 football team, a top player on the basketball team and the school record holder in the broad jump, announced his intention of playing baseball in an effort to become a four-sport letterman. Ironically, the Haleyville native initially went to Alabama to play baseball. He did not play football in high school. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

”At the end of the day, you know he played for Nick Saban so you know he's tough." – Frank Bush, who was on the Houston Oilers coaching staff (1988-89) with Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this ...

(Former Crimson Tide golfer Janie Jackson won the Florida's Natural Charity Classic on the Symetra Tour over the weekend)