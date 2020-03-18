Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 18, 2020

Special to BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Awkward Moments Day 

Did you notice? 

  • Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Christian Barmore is still putting in work despite the suspension of spring practices. 
  • Former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard is going to have a new quarterback throwing him the ball.. Who knows if this guy is any good?
  • Mark your calendars for this one college basketball fans: A documentary entitled "The Scheme," which highlights the recent scandal in the sport involving LSU coach Will Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller, comes to HBO on March 31. 

Countdown until the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

171 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 18, 1985: In an effort to strengthen the defense and get more big-play capability from Cornelius Bennett, defensive coordinator Joe Kines moved the junior linebacker to an outside position. Bennett played on the outside as a freshman, but was moved to the inside during the 1984 season. "I just feel I can make more things happen on the outside," Bennett said. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama, and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.” – Cornelius Bennett

We'll leave you with this ... 

