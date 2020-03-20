Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2020

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Kick Butts Day aka one of Nick Saban's favorite days of the year 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice? 

  • Crimson Tide redshirt sophomore defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis became a father recently: 
  • The Alabama women's basketball team was well-represented for its end of season honors with multiple NWBA First and Second team All-Americans. For the men's squad, Grady Gordon won the rookie team award. 
  • UAB is expected to announce the hiring of former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy to the same position, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Basketball in the state of Alabama continues to grow and grow which means Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will have some more competition on the recruiting trail. 
  • Former Alabama wideout Gehrig Dieter trying to enjoy the social distancing life with his dogs:
  • Yep, Kira Lewis Jr. is pretty darn good at basketball:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

169 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 20, 1942: Alabama's 33rd annual A-Day game was won by the White squad, 13-7. Head coach Frank Thomas noted one of his top priorities was finding a replacement for Cotton Bowl star Jimmy Nelson. Johnny August and Monk Mosley were battling for the left halfback spot left vacant by Nelson's graduation. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

"Nick's special -- a special coach with a special system and a special way of teaching it. He gets better players than everyone else. They get the best there, but also teach it better, and expect you to execute it like a pro. They're doing everything right there." – an anonymous AFC scout to NFL.com

We'll leave you with this ... 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The SEC commissioner addressed the league's decision to cancel all spring sports and ponder what might happen with the upcoming football season on a teleconference with the media on Wednesday morning

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Recruiting Rewind: Top 10 Players Recruited by Nick Saban From the State of Alabama

A look back at the best players recruited from the Yellowhammer State by Nick Saban during his time at the Capstone

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

For Alabama and AD Greg Byrne, There’s No Longer Any Such Thing as Business as Usual

Sports aren't just taking a back seat as no one knows when Crimson Tide athletics could return

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

First Video of Tua Tagovailoa Throwing a Football Following Surgery Surfaces

Former Alabama quarterback is seen throwing a football for the first time since suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Christopher Walsh

Former Alabama Standout Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is Reuniting with Mike McCarthy in Dallas

The Orlando, Fla. native signs a one-year, $4 million deal to reunite with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Tyler Martin

A'Shawn Robinson the First Former Alabama Player to Switch Teams in NFL Free Agency

Former Crimson Tide defensive tackle signs two-year contact with the Los Angeles Rams

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Cancels Graduation Ceremonies, Tells Students Not to Return to Campus after Spring Break

Alabama announces that on-campus classes will not resume this semester

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hank Crisp

Hank Crisp was hired as Xen Scott’s assistant coach in 1921 and, while he also coached other sports, he stayed at the Capstone until 1967.

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Sends Notice to Season Ticket Holders

Season tickets for baseball and softball will he refunded and the deadline for football ticket renewal has been pushed back to May 20

Tyler Martin