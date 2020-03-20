Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2020

Today is ... National Kick Butts Day aka one of Nick Saban's favorite days of the year

Crimson Tide redshirt sophomore defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis became a father recently:

The Alabama women's basketball team was well-represented for its end of season honors with multiple NWBA First and Second team All-Americans. For the men's squad, Grady Gordon won the rookie team award.

UAB is expected to announce the hiring of former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy to the same position, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Basketball in the state of Alabama continues to grow and grow which means Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will have some more competition on the recruiting trail.

Former Alabama wideout Gehrig Dieter trying to enjoy the social distancing life with his dogs:

Yep, Kira Lewis Jr. is pretty darn good at basketball:

169 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 20, 1942: Alabama's 33rd annual A-Day game was won by the White squad, 13-7. Head coach Frank Thomas noted one of his top priorities was finding a replacement for Cotton Bowl star Jimmy Nelson. Johnny August and Monk Mosley were battling for the left halfback spot left vacant by Nelson's graduation. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Nick's special -- a special coach with a special system and a special way of teaching it. He gets better players than everyone else. They get the best there, but also teach it better, and expect you to execute it like a pro. They're doing everything right there." – an anonymous AFC scout to NFL.com

