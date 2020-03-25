Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 25, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Medal of Honor Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • Congratulations for former Alabama basketball coach Anthony Grant on winning AP Coach of the Year with the Dayton Flyers. His team finished 29-2 on the season. 
  • Get to know former Alabama pitcher and current Seattle Mariner Taylor Gulibeau:
  • Quinnen Williams court appearance for bringing a gun to an airport has been postponed. A new date has not been set.
  • A helpful reminder.. 
  • Alabama basketball target and 2020 five-star guard Joshua Primo is set to announce his decision on Friday. He is down to the Crimson Tide and Creighton. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

165 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

March 25, 1909: Frank Howard was born in Barlow Bend, Ala.

March 25, 1965: Avery Johnson was born in New Orleans.

March 25, 1978: ABC asked Alabama and Nebraska to move their November 18 game to September 2 for a prime-time contest for national television. After finishing the fourth spring practice, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant admitted that the game was likely to be moved. Alabama will have 15 starters back from the previous squad which finished second in the final polls. “We have a few winners on this team. Offensively, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Bunch, Jeff Rutledge, Major Ogilvie, Steve Whitman and Tony Nathan look like they want to win,” Bryant said. “Wayne Hamilton, E.J. Junior, Marty Lyons and Barry Krauss look like winners on defense." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

"[Dwight] Stephenson was a man among children. He didn't say very much, but he didn't have to." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

