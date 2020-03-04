Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 4, 2020

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Marching Music Day 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule 

Baseball: North Alabama at Alabama, 3 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • On Tuesday, the SEC office announced conference honors following the league's Indoor Championships. Alabama was well represented with seven women and five men make either first or second time All-SEC.

 Women’s All-SEC First Team

  • D'Jai Baker - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal
  • Tamara Clark - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal; 60m, Gold Medal; 200m, Silver Medal
  • Natassha McDonald - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal
  • Takyera Roberson - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal

Women’s All-SEC Second Team

  • Mercy Chelangat - 5000m, Silver Medal
  • Esther Gitahi - One-Mile, Bronze Medal
  • Cherisse Murray - Shot Put Bronze Medal

Men’s All-SEC First Team

  • Robert Dunning - 60m Hurdles, Gold Medal

Men’s All-SEC Second Team

  • Christian Edwards - Triple Jump, Bronze Medal
  • Ryan Lipe - Pole Vault, Bronze Medal
  • Alabama's men's golf team finished tied for seventh place at the Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Crimson Tide was led by freshman Canon Claycomb, who shot 4-under par 209 (70-66-73). He placed seventh individually, which is the first top 10 finish of his young career. 
  • The Crimson Tide's men's tennis team jumped up to No. 17 in the Oracle/ITA Team Rankings after defeating No. 23 South Carolina on Saturday. 
  • Alabama's softball game against Alcorn State, which was set for Wednesday, has been cancelled due to projected inclement weather. 
  • Former Crimson Tide standout Christian Miller showing off his moves: 
  • Donta Hall has earned a second 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

185 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

March 4, 1939: Walter Merrill, a 220-pound sophomore tackle, drew praise from Coach Frank Thomas for his play during spring practice. Center Carey Cox is also performing well, says Thomas, while young back Jimmy Nelson is drawing cautious optimistic praises. "If he can learn to throw the ball, he might have the ability of Dixie Howell."

March 4, 2002: Director of Athletics Mal Moore officially launched the Crimson Tradition Fund, an initiative that ultimately raised more than $150 million for athletic facility upgrades. Nearly every facility was were upgraded following the campaign, which was completed in 2006. It also served as a key precursor to eventually hiring Nick Saban as head coach of the football program.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Coach Moore is somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. First, for giving us the opportunity to come to the University of Alabama and the great job he did on selling us on this University and what could be done here. Then, all of the support he has given to our program. He certainly deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the success we have had because of the way he sets the table and serves us so well. Most things that you would see, he has had some hand in making all of the athletic facilities what they are, first class in so many ways. More than that, he is a class gentleman, probably as fine as you are ever going to meet. He has been a great friend and his support has certainly been appreciated.”

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt in Home Finale

The Crimson Tide (16-13, 8-8 SEC) will conclude its home schedule with a game against he Vanderbilt Commodores (9-20, 1-15 SEC) with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m CT

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Vanderbilt Basketball 87, Alabama 79

Host Cary L. Clark and writer Joey Blackwell sit down to discuss the Crimson Tide's loss at the hands of the Commodores

Cary L. Clark

James 'Beetle' Bolden Shines on Senior Night in Loss to Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide's lone senior had his best offensive showing of the year on Tuesday night in the team's home finale

Tyler Martin

Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse Proud Of Team; Concerned For City

Vandy Will Return To A 'Devastated' Nashville After Knocking Off Crimson Tide

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Drops Final Home Game Against Vanderbilt

In a must-win game to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive, the Crimson Tide's disjointed effort wasn't enough

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Baseball's Season-Starting Winning Streak Reaches 13

Alabama remains undefeated with 4-2 victory over South Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Jerry Harper Named Alabama’s 2020 SEC Basketball Legend

Harper one of 14 greats from around the league who will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

UA_Athletics

Agiye Hall Headlines Key 2021 Prospects Set to Visit Alabama this Month

A look at five of the Crimson Tide's top targets who will be in Tuscaloosa over the coming weeks

Tyler Martin

Luisa Blanco Named SEC Specialist of the Week

Her career-high score on the balance beam helped led the Crimson Tide to a win over Kentucky on Friday night

Tyler Martin

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Over his last four games, the former Alabama standout is averaging 26.7 points including a career-high 32 point performance on Monday night

Tyler Martin