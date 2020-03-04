Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 4, 2020

Today is ... Marching Music Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: North Alabama at Alabama, 3 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Did you notice?

On Tuesday, the SEC office announced conference honors following the league's Indoor Championships. Alabama was well represented with seven women and five men make either first or second time All-SEC.

Women’s All-SEC First Team

D'Jai Baker - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal

Tamara Clark - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal; 60m, Gold Medal; 200m, Silver Medal

Natassha McDonald - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal

Takyera Roberson - 4x400m Relay, Gold Medal

Women’s All-SEC Second Team

Mercy Chelangat - 5000m, Silver Medal

Esther Gitahi - One-Mile, Bronze Medal

Cherisse Murray - Shot Put Bronze Medal

Men’s All-SEC First Team

Robert Dunning - 60m Hurdles, Gold Medal

Men’s All-SEC Second Team

Christian Edwards - Triple Jump, Bronze Medal

Ryan Lipe - Pole Vault, Bronze Medal

Alabama's men's golf team finished tied for seventh place at the Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Crimson Tide was led by freshman Canon Claycomb, who shot 4-under par 209 (70-66-73). He placed seventh individually, which is the first top 10 finish of his young career.

The Crimson Tide's men's tennis team jumped up to No. 17 in the Oracle/ITA Team Rankings after defeating No. 23 South Carolina on Saturday.

Alabama's softball game against Alcorn State, which was set for Wednesday, has been cancelled due to projected inclement weather.

Former Crimson Tide standout Christian Miller showing off his moves:

Donta Hall has earned a second 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

185 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 4, 1939: Walter Merrill, a 220-pound sophomore tackle, drew praise from Coach Frank Thomas for his play during spring practice. Center Carey Cox is also performing well, says Thomas, while young back Jimmy Nelson is drawing cautious optimistic praises. "If he can learn to throw the ball, he might have the ability of Dixie Howell."

March 4, 2002: Director of Athletics Mal Moore officially launched the Crimson Tradition Fund, an initiative that ultimately raised more than $150 million for athletic facility upgrades. Nearly every facility was were upgraded following the campaign, which was completed in 2006. It also served as a key precursor to eventually hiring Nick Saban as head coach of the football program.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Coach Moore is somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. First, for giving us the opportunity to come to the University of Alabama and the great job he did on selling us on this University and what could be done here. Then, all of the support he has given to our program. He certainly deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the success we have had because of the way he sets the table and serves us so well. Most things that you would see, he has had some hand in making all of the athletic facilities what they are, first class in so many ways. More than that, he is a class gentleman, probably as fine as you are ever going to meet. He has been a great friend and his support has certainly been appreciated.”

