Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2020

Alabama rowing's Makena Clark and baseball's Kyle Cameron were both named finalists for the SEC's Brad Davis Community Service Postgraduate Scholarship. It was one of the league's highest honors.

Former Crimson Tide and Louisiana Monroe running back Derrick Gore is getting another chance at pro football as he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday.

All three seniors from Alabama's men tennis team is returning for an extra year at the Capstone: Alexey Nesterov, Edson Ortiz, and Zhe Zhou

Not sports related but we just wanted to throw this in here... Even the chickens are going stir crazy along with the rest of us.

This is just how highly the Las Vegas Raiders thought of Henry Ruggs III:

In case you missed it, the SEC named Mike Eades the Coordinator of Men's Basketball Officials. Eades was an official for 24 years and officiated games in the SEC, Big 12, BIG Ten, ACC, Big East, Big South, Atlantic 10, and American conferences.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

122 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal

