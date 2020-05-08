Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 8, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Space Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Julio Jones just showing off ... Yep, he's still got it. 
  • How's this for a personal logo? Jerry Jeudy is beginning to build his brand post-Alabama. 
  • The women's tennis team announced that seniors Alba Cortnia Pou and Ann Selim will return to the Capstone next season. 
  • Former Alabama big man Galin Smith announced his top three schools on Twitter: 
  • Quite the shoe collection for Collin Sexton.. 
  • Let's take a trip down memory lane with Eryk Anders: 
  • We would love to see this, too:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

120 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 8, 1965: A crowd of 1,300 turned out for the official dedication of Paul Bryant Hall, the home of the Alabama football team. University president Dr. Frank Rose presided over the ceremony, naming the building that was completed in 1963. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“The only feeling better than playing for the national title in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, is being in Tuscaloosa on January 2 to celebrate winning it.” — defensive lineman Byron Braggs

We'll leave you with this ...

