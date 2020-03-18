Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

Tyler Martin

The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, held a teleconference on Wednesday morning with reporters to discuss the decision to cancel spring sports and address the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming football season. 

One of the first questions Sankey received was on if spring practices would be able to start back up after the April 15th suspension date or be cancelled altogether. 

"They are not cancelled at this time," Sankey said. "That is the important thing. It does not mean after April 15th everything goes back to normal, but instead, this is a time our administrators can communicate with our coaches and our coaches with our student athletes." 

Sankey noted that public health order of no gatherings of over 50 people would make football practices "nearly impossible" to work out until at least May. 

"I am not going to be overly optimistic about the return of practice," Sankey said. "We have not fully closed that opportunity yet but that window is pretty narrow."

No practice in the spring could force the NCAA and SEC to allow practices to take place in the summer months. Sankey reinforced the idea that the league is doing everything it can to make sure that the student-athletes' best interests at the forefront. 

"I am confident that if we can not practice in the spring, I am confident that we will be seeking out opportunities that our teams will be adequately prepared heading into the season," Sankey said. "What is on our mind is, how do we help our teams prepare in advance of the fall season."

Now, the question on the mind of every University of Alabama fan is, what about the regular season which is slated to start on Labor Day weekend? 

"Our focus is on preparing for the 2020-2021 academic year and fall sports as currently scheduled," Sankey said. Obviously, we will think about everything moving forward as we are guided by public health information. We will have just have to see." 

If the 2020 campaign begins on time, many public health officials are worried there could be a pause or suspension later in the season due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak but that is still a ways a way. 

"I am a half-full perspective person," Sankey said. "I have optimism. We have taken measures, and if I read those health leaders, we are going to have a period of time to see what happens with the growth of these cases and we will make decisions down the road." 

"My hope is that we can return to our normal scheduled events and be part of that celebration around soccer, volleyball, cross-country, and football in the fall."

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

Crimson Corner: As NFL free agency begins, where do former Alabama players sit?

There are currently 16 former Crimson Tide players that have either signed contracts to avoid free agency or will become active free agents on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Live with the (Former) Tide: Tracking Alabama Players in NFL Free Agency

Numerous former Crimson Tide players will have new homes when the NFL resumes play

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hootie Ingram

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 18, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The RV Experience

Warren St. John chronicled what it's all about it "Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer: A Road Trip Into the Heart of Fan Mania"

Christopher Walsh

by

THELadyinRed

Nick Saban's Impact at Alabama Reflected in the All-Time Associated Press Poll

Thanks to the Nick Saban era, Crimson Tide challenging to be considered college football's best program all-time

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of COVID-19 and Alabama in the NFL

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

SEC Officially Cancels All Athletic Events for the Reminder of the 2019-2020 Athletic Year

On Tuesday, the league office announced all athletic events would be cancelled through the reminder of the athletic year

Tyler Martin

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In his final game before the NBA suspended its regular season, the former Alabama star netted 26 points and five assists against the Chicago Bulls

Tyler Martin