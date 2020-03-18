SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, held a teleconference on Wednesday morning with reporters to discuss the decision to cancel spring sports and address the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming football season.

One of the first questions Sankey received was on if spring practices would be able to start back up after the April 15th suspension date or be cancelled altogether.

"They are not cancelled at this time," Sankey said. "That is the important thing. It does not mean after April 15th everything goes back to normal, but instead, this is a time our administrators can communicate with our coaches and our coaches with our student athletes."

Sankey noted that public health order of no gatherings of over 50 people would make football practices "nearly impossible" to work out until at least May.

"I am not going to be overly optimistic about the return of practice," Sankey said. "We have not fully closed that opportunity yet but that window is pretty narrow."

No practice in the spring could force the NCAA and SEC to allow practices to take place in the summer months. Sankey reinforced the idea that the league is doing everything it can to make sure that the student-athletes' best interests at the forefront.

"I am confident that if we can not practice in the spring, I am confident that we will be seeking out opportunities that our teams will be adequately prepared heading into the season," Sankey said. "What is on our mind is, how do we help our teams prepare in advance of the fall season."

Now, the question on the mind of every University of Alabama fan is, what about the regular season which is slated to start on Labor Day weekend?

"Our focus is on preparing for the 2020-2021 academic year and fall sports as currently scheduled," Sankey said. Obviously, we will think about everything moving forward as we are guided by public health information. We will have just have to see."

If the 2020 campaign begins on time, many public health officials are worried there could be a pause or suspension later in the season due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak but that is still a ways a way.

"I am a half-full perspective person," Sankey said. "I have optimism. We have taken measures, and if I read those health leaders, we are going to have a period of time to see what happens with the growth of these cases and we will make decisions down the road."

"My hope is that we can return to our normal scheduled events and be part of that celebration around soccer, volleyball, cross-country, and football in the fall."