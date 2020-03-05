Live with the Tide: Alabama Women's Basketball Plays Georgia in SEC Tournament

Win and you are in.

That is what is at stake for the University of Alabama women's basketball team this morning as it gets set to take on Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament in Greenville, S.C.

According to ESPN's bracketologist Charlie Creme, the Crimson Tide (18-11, 8-8 SEC) is listed as one of his first four teams out, while the Bulldogs (16-13, 7-9 SEC) are in his next four out.

A win would put Alabama into the projected NCAA tournament field for the first time since the 1998-1999 season.

Tipoff inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 11 a.m, CT, and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

Pregame

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis just received her trophy for SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award at mid-court. She is the first player in the program's history to win that honor.

Alabama starters: Lewis, Megan Abrams, Cierra Johnson, Ariyah Copeland, and Jasmine Walker

Georgia starters: Chloe Chapman, Gabby Connally, Maya Caldwell, Stephanie Paul, and Jenna Staiti

First Quarter

Georgia wins the tip and Chapman buries the jumper.

Walker gets it going for the Crimson Tide with a three-pointer from the wing.

Staiti is at the free-throw line and she scores two. Bulldogs lead 4-3 with 7:43 left.

Connally hits back-to-back jumpers and Georgia is on a 6-0 run. Alabama on a scoring drought of over two minutes.

Copeland scores the layup to stop the bleeding, but Connally drives and makes another basket.

We have reached the first media timeout and the Bulldogs lead 10-7 with 4:39 remaining.

Out of the break, Caldwell nails a three-pointer from the corner.

Walker answers with her second triple of the game. She leads Alabama with six points.

Brittany Davis and Ashley Knight have checked in for the Crimson Tide.

Isaacs makes one of two at the charity stripe.

Johnson scores the tough shot and is fouled in the process. She misses the and-one opportunity. Alabama trails 14-12.

Walkers pulls up for the mid-range jumper and ties it at 14.

Johnson is at the free-throw shooting two and scores both shots. Alabama leads 16-14 with 1:21 to go.

At the end of the first quarter, Alabama will have a two-point lead. The Crimson Tide finished that period on a 9-1 run and made its last three field goal attempts.

Second Quarter

Georgia starts with the ball and Chapman hits the jumper to tie at 16.

Abrams answers, converting a tough layup and will head to the line for a chance at one more. She hits and Alabama has a threep-point lead.

Lewis makes the layup and extends the lead to five for the Crimson Tide, 21-16.

Georgia gets two baskets from Paul and Chapman and its back to a one-point lead for Alabama. Lewis is called for a travel and the Bulldogs will get the ball back.

Connally is at the line and she misses the first, but scores the second. It is tied at 21. 6:23 remaining.

After a free throw from Lewis, Alabama is on a 5-0 run to take a 26-21 advantage.

At the media break, Alabama leads 26-23 with 4:28 left in the first half. Georgia will be at the free-throw line when play resumes.

Connally bricks both shots, which leads to Davis scoring a layup on the other end for the Crimson Tide.

Chapman sinks the three-pointer from corner and Kristy Curry will call a timeout.

Isaacs makes a hook shot in the lane to tie it at 28.

Davis breaks it with a hard layup as she is fouled. She cannot finish the and-one.

Staiti ties it at 30 with a layup. Alabama has missed seven of its last eight shots.

Hubbard is at the line and she scores one of two. Bulldogs lead by one.

Isaacs sinks two free throws.

Walker hits a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 33. The basket will not count. The ball was still in her hands when the clock went off.

Georgia leads 33-30 at intermission. Alabama missed eight of its nine shots to close the half. Walker has a team-high eight points. Lewis has seven.

Third Quarter