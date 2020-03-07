Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Travels to Missouri
Tyler Martin
One final game in the regular season remains for the University of Alabama men's basketball team before the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. next week.
The Crimson Tide (16-14, 8-9 SEC) are set to take on the Missouri Tigers (14-16, 6-11 SEC) in Columbia at 1:30 p.m, CT, on SEC Network.
Alabama is coming off of a home loss to Vanderbilt while the Tigers are coming off of a road loss to Ole Miss.
Currently, Missouri is a 2-point favorite over the Crimson Tide and the over/under is set for 151.