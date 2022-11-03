Alabama DB Terrion Arnold Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year
More midseason honors are rolling in for Crimson Tide players.
Alabama redshirt freshman cornerback Terrion Arnold was selected as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Thursday afternoon. Arnold is one of 14 semifinalists.
The award is named after former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander and has been presented annually to most outstanding freshman in college football since 2018. Will Anderson Jr. won the award for the Crimson Tide in 2020.
After not taking a single snap in 2021 to earn the redshirt, Arnold emerged in fall camp to earn significant playing time in the cornerback rotation and has played in all eight games for Alabama so far this season with six starts. On the season, he has 32 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.
Half of the semifinalists are from the SEC with LSU leading the way with two representatives. A finalist list will be announced on Dec. 6 with the award’s 2022 winner being named on Dec. 29.
Read More
Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalists
Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State
Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina
Gabe Jacas, LB, Illinois
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Richard Reese, RB, Baylor
Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Past Winners
2018- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2019- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
2020- Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama
2021- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE