Alabama DB Terrion Arnold Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year

More midseason honors are rolling in for Crimson Tide players.

Alabama redshirt freshman cornerback Terrion Arnold was selected as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Thursday afternoon. Arnold is one of 14 semifinalists.

The award is named after former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander and has been presented annually to most outstanding freshman in college football since 2018. Will Anderson Jr. won the award for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

After not taking a single snap in 2021 to earn the redshirt, Arnold emerged in fall camp to earn significant playing time in the cornerback rotation and has played in all eight games for Alabama so far this season with six starts. On the season, he has 32 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.

Half of the semifinalists are from the SEC with LSU leading the way with two representatives. A finalist list will be announced on Dec. 6 with the award’s 2022 winner being named on Dec. 29.

Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalists

Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland

Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State

Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina

Gabe Jacas, LB, Illinois

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Richard Reese, RB, Baylor

Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Past Winners

2018- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2019- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

2020- Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

2021- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

