Bats Continue to Come Alive for Alabama in Win Over Alabama State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball has yet to lose in its opening week, defeating Alabama State 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide continued to have a strong showing in the batter's box, scoring ten runs for the second time in four games.

So far this season, Alabama has outscored its opponents 34-6.

Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati — playing in the designated hitter spot — increased his hitting streak to four games with another single, adding one more RBI to bring his season total to nine in four games.

Alabama jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first that started with a two-RBI double by junior right-fielder Tyler Gentry. A wild pitch later in the inning gave Gentry the opportunity to advance home for a third run.

Alabama is now 4-0 on the year while ASU is 3-1.

Up next the Crimson Tide take a trip to Las Vegas to take on UNLV in a weekend series that starts on Friday (8:05 p.m. CT).

This story will be updated.