Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Bats Continue to Come Alive for Alabama in Win Over Alabama State

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball has yet to lose in its opening week, defeating Alabama State 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide continued to have a strong showing in the batter's box, scoring ten runs for the second time in four games.

So far this season, Alabama has outscored its opponents 34-6.

Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati — playing in the designated hitter spot — increased his hitting streak to four games with another single, adding one more RBI to bring his season total to nine in four games.

Alabama jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first that started with a two-RBI double by junior right-fielder Tyler Gentry. A wild pitch later in the inning gave Gentry the opportunity to advance home for a third run.

Alabama is now 4-0 on the year while ASU is 3-1.

Up next the Crimson Tide take a trip to Las Vegas to take on UNLV in a weekend series that starts on Friday (8:05 p.m. CT).

This story will be updated.

Screen Shot 2020-02-19 at 4.48.51 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonDynasty

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Texas A&M

Tipoff between the Crimson Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC) and Aggies (12-12, 6-6 SEC) is set for 6 p.m, CT, on SEC Network

Tyler Martin

How Much Did Alabama Help Its NCAA Tournament Chances?

The Crimson Tide’s tournament hopes have been rekindled

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

The Goode Foundation's ALS Charity Golf tournament and Tailgate BBQ is quickly approaching. Spend the day with former Alabama football players, now turned NFL stars. Such as Superbowl winning Kansas…

Kristi F. Patick

Crimson Corner: Grading Alabama Baseball After Opening Weekend

The Crimson Tide now has three games under its belt, so how did they do on opening weekend?

Joey Blackwell

For Superfan Luke Ratliff, Alabama Basketball Just Means More

One Crimson Tide student is leading the charge to see Coleman Coliseum as the premier place in all of the nation to watch a basketball game

Tyler Martin

Everything You Wanted to Know About Texas A&M at Alabama Basketball

From TV times to the promotions, the full 4-1-1 about the Texas A&M at Alabama basketball game

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: What's Next for Alabama Basketball? Plus a Softball Update

The All Things Bama Podcast is available every Tuesday and Thursday on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Jaden Shackelford Earns National Freshman of the Week Honors

After being named SEC Freshman of Week on Monday, Shackelford was given the honor of National Freshman of the Week by the USBWA

Tyler Martin