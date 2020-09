TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama soccer team opened up its 2020 season in winning fashion on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 3-1.

Junior forward Riley Mattingly scored two of the Crimson Tide's three goals, with one coming in a first-half penalty kick and the other just minutes into the second half.

The game marks the first game back on campus for UA Athletics.

This story will be updated.