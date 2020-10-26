SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama's Defense Gears Up for First Matchup Against Mike Leach's Air-Raid Offense

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore linebacker Christian Harris knows exactly what to do when it comes to preparing for Alabama football’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State.

“I think they have a lot of weapons on offense,” Harris said. “They can throw the ball 70 times a game. They have a great offense. It will be a great challenge for us. The coaches will put together a game plan for us and we have to make sure we execute it.”

Trust in his coaches.

And trust in them he should. Over the last five weeks, the Crimson Tide’s defense has slowly but surely improved from week-to-week. The Ole Miss game where Alabama allowed 48 points to Lane Kiffin and his Rebels seemed to have been a wake-up call. Since that day, the Crimson Tide allowed exactly half of those points against Georgia before allowing only 17 last Saturday at Tennessee.

For Harris, the growth in communication on defense has been the primary key to the defense seeing better success.

“I think communication has improved week by week,” Harris said. “I think a lot of the young guys we have on defense like Malachi [Moore] — he’s a great player — are becoming more and more confident each week and that makes the defense as a whole more confident each week as well.

“I think we’ll get better and better each week.”

Alabama faces a tough defensive test in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as Mike Leach and his air-raid style Bulldogs offense comes to town. Mississippi State is averaging 76 plays per game and 386 yards per outing.

An average of 57.5 plays per game are passes while 18.5 are rushes. Offenses like that have a way of tiring defense, but Harris doesn’t seem too concerned with the challenge.

“Most every game we play there are a lot of plays, but I don’t think it matters because throughout the week, coach [Nick Saban] makes sure practices are harder than the game,” Harris said. “It’s always harder in practice, so he does a good job of preparing us for the game.”

Speaking of Saban, the Crimson Tide coach — who will also turn 69 this Saturday — noted that Mississippi State presents a threat on defense as well as the offense.

Saban seems to be well-aware of just exactly what to expect from Leach and his offense, just like Harris.

“Mike Leach, everybody knows about the kind of offense they run,” Saban said. “Very pass-oriented offense, lot of spread formations. Do a really good job of executing it. But defensively, they've really played well this year. They're one of the top defensive teams in the league. Play hard. Very physical. Got a little different kind of scheme.

“This is really going to kind of be a little bit different kind of preparation for us on both sides of the ball relative to what we normally see, so it'll be very challenging for the players and we definitely need to do a great job of getting them prepared for what they're going to see in this week's game.”

Saban clearly understands the challenge that Mississippi State presents for his defense. In the Bulldogs’ opening game against LSU, Leach’s offense accounted for 44 points and 632 total yards on offense. Senior quarterback K.J. Costello accounted for five passing touchdowns as his Bulldogs took down the defending national champions in week one of the season.

Leach’s offense does show some weaknesses though, particularly against zone defense. Since Mississippi State’s opening-weekend win over LSU, the Bulldogs have lost all three of their games against Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M. While that hasn’t been the easiest of schedules, a key factor in the sharp decline in their offensive production has been the effectiveness of zone defense vs. man coverage.

While Saban admits that zone has been effective against Mississippi State, he does not underestimate the Bulldogs’ and K.J. Costello’s ability to adapt.

“Well I think their concepts on offense, this is one of the — I don’t know the best word to describe it, it’s not really exotic — but it’s really, really a good system in terms of how they spread you on the field,” Saban said. “The pattern concepts they use and I think that they do a really good job of coaching the quarterback when it’s man-to-man and when it’s zone and how to take advantage of it. I think that people who have played really good zone against them break on the ball. I mean, you have to tackle well in space when you do that. You have to break on the ball and you got to force them to sort of take some of the shorter throws and not make explosive plays which they’ve shown the capability of doing when you’re playing man-to-man concepts.

“I can’t tell you exactly why that is. But when you’re that spread out on the field and they’ve got five guys going out for a pass all the time and you’re horizontally stretched like you are, when you play man-to-man, somebody gets beat and you have an issue. When you play zone you have a better chance to play inside out and break on the ball.”

Regardless, Saban, Harris and the entire Alabama defense will most likely have its hands full when it takes on Leach, Costello and Mississippi State this Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

I'm excited to see how Saban and Golding disguise their coverages and schemes against the Air Raid on Saturday. Should be interesting

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Herb Jones' Offensive Development Could Be X-Factor for Crimson Tide Basketball

After earning All-SEC defensive honors a year ago, Jones is honing in on developing his craft on the offensive end after two injuries that have stunted his growth on that side of the ball

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery

Alabama coach Nick Saban provides an update on the star wide out while quarterback Mac Jones speaks on how hard it was to watch a teammate go down like that

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Mac Jones Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for a Third Time

The Crimson Tide signal caller threw for 387 yards and added one rushing score in the blowout win against the Volunteers over the weekend

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Waddle was injured on the opening kickoff this past weekend at Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

2021 DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry Makes College Decision

The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama announced his long-awaited college commitment public on Sunday afternoon

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Details Decision to Roll with Crimson Tide

McKinstry comfortable with his decision to play for Alabama coach Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Cat Scratch Fever

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama notched its 14th-straight win in the Third Saturday in October rivalry, but it came at a cost

Christopher Walsh

This Week with the Crimson Tide Begins the Nick Saban Birthday Celebration

Alabama hosts Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium before heading into its bye week

Christopher Walsh