Alabama Defense Picks Up Where Offense Left Off in NFL Draft

After a Thursday that saw four former Alabama football offensive players taken in the NFL draft, the tables were turned.

Friday, it was the defense's turn.

Following Friday's first round, five former Crimson Tide defenders were drafted to the pros on Thursday evening.

Alabama now totals nine players drafted through the first three rounds, one player shy of the 10-player three-round record, which was set by LSU on Friday night.

Former Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings all made the move to the pros on Friday night.

With the second round underway, McKinney didn't have to wait long. With the 36th pick, the New York Giants selected McKinney, sending him on a trip to the Big Apple.

"It was a long first day," McKinney said in an interview with Michael Eisen of Giants.com. "Of course I thought I was going to hear my name called that first day, so it was kind of just a tough night — a tough pill to swallow for me. Coming into this day I was hoping it would be better, which it was, and I really didn't know what was going to happen but I was praying that something good would happen and it did.

"I'm thankful to be a Giant."

McKinney was just the first of the four players drafted, though. With the 51st overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys made the move and drafted cornerback Diggs.

Diggs joins former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper on the Cowboys roster. The pick comes as no surprise, as it was revealed on April 14th that Dallas had underwent video calls with Diggs as well as Davis and Henry Ruggs III.

The video call evidently impressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones enough to make the move to secure him.

“I’m proud to tell you, because I’m proud of it too, you got a star on your helmet," Jones said during a phone call to Diggs that was later released on the Cowboys' social media accounts. “I enjoyed our time, our interview, talking to you and everybody, your potential coaches and we’re all excited about you getting in here.

"What we’re most excited about is the improvement ... everybody [says] 'he can get better, he can get better.' Now remember what I told you: If anybody ever tells you that you get something for nothing, they lying to you. So we’ll have to go to work. But if you go to work, you’ll get something.”

Following Diggs, Davis would only have to wait five more picks until he heard his name called. With the 56th pick, Davis joined Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, who drafted Tagovailoa fifth-overall on Thursday.

"We're fired up, man," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a phone call to Davis. "We're expecting you to be a leader, to be tough, be very physical, everything we want out of you. We know you're going to give it your all. We love your play style, and we think you're a good fit here for us.

"We're excited to make you a Miami Dolphin."

After a lengthy 28-pick drought, another Crimson Tide player was taken off the board. This time it was Lewis, who was picked 84th by the L.A. Rams.

Despite missing both the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to injuries, as well as suffering a hyperextended knee in 2019 against South Carolina, the Rams still saw potential in the strong edge rusher.

The final former Alabama player of the night was Jennings, who did not have to wait long after seeing his teammate Lewis drafted.

With the 87th pick, the New England Patriots selected Jennings, making him the fifth and final former member of the Crimson Tide to be drafted on the second night.

Jennings played his fifth year as the seasoned veteran at the linebacker position. In 2018, he suffered a knee injury in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, but bounced back the following year and produced for the Crimson Tide.

“The guy had a really tough injury a few years ago and really worked hard to get back and wanted to come back this year,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in an interview back in November. “Of course, he didn’t think he was quite as good as he could be last year, and he’s done a fantastic job for us this year. I think he’s one of the top production guys, and I think he has created value for himself.”

With five more Alabama players off the board, all eyes now turn to Saturday for the final four rounds of the 2020 NFL draft (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). Three more former Alabama players remain on the board in offensive lineman Matt Womack and safeties Jared Mayden and Shyheim Carter.

It's up to the teams of the NFL to determine whether the final trio's dreams will be made tomorrow afternoon.