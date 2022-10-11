Skip to main content

Alabama Defense Preparing for Uptempo Volunteers

Dallas Turner and Jordan Battle are expecting a competitive game from Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama Crimson Tide defense is more than aware of the firepower Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers will bring on Saturday.

Hooker, one of best quarterbacks in the country, is leading one of the best offenses in the country, specifically in the passing game. One of the biggest threats about their offense is the tempo of it, and it's caught the eye of safety Jordan Battle.

"Obviously, the quick tempo," Battle said about what he notices from the Tennessee offense. "They're going to take shots and then they're going to hurry up to the ball. Just focusing in practice on getting to the ball quick, getting ready and lined up, getting ready for the call, so players are comfortable out there. Just doing that in practice to make sure we're comfortable in the game."

Linebacker Dallas Turner had similar thoughts about Tennessee's offense, saying "They have a very good offense, a very high-powered offense and a fast-paced offense. But I feel like with a good week of preparation and stuff like that throughout practice, we'll be prepared for it on Saturday.

"How comfortably he runs the offense and stuff like that," Turner also said about Hooker's quarterback play. "He is a good quarterback and stuff like that, but you can tell where he is going when he passes. How the scheme runs over their at Tennessee and it works, seriously."

Hooker also has the privilege of playing with a receiving corps with big play capabilities, including Jaylin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. Battle talked about as a safety, he and his teammates just have to do a good job of keeping them in front, because "if somebody gets past us, it's usually a touchdown."

Turner, Battle and the rest of the defense will take the field against Tennessee Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

