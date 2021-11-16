Alabama Defense Shifting to Championship Mindset

The Crimson Tide defense is allowing 10 less points per game and forcing more turnover since the mid-October loss to Texas A&M.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Through the first six games of the season, the Alabama defense frankly wasn't performing up to the standard that Crimson Tide fans are used to.

The defense allowed 22 points per game in the first six games capped by the 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. Since the loss to the Aggies though, the defense is only allowing 12.5 points per game and has been forcing more turnovers per game.

"As a defense, we talk about getting back to that Bama Standard," said Alabama defensive lineman Phil Mathis. "That’s something Coach Pete [Golding] talks about, getting back to that Bama Standard. The Bama defense – everyone knows what the Alabama defense used to be. That was our main goal for the off-season, living up to the standard that Alabama defense has always been."



They also seem to be having a lot more fun. The defense has been coming up with key stop after key stop, against LSU in particular.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. credits the change in the defense to a mindset shift . Instead of focusing on everyone being on the same page, they just are now on the same page. And they're having fun while doing it.

"I feel like since the season has been going on, we started shifting our mindset," Anderson said. "Like, we’re a championship team. We have to go out there and do championship things and all come together and all be on the same page. Everybody’s mindset and mentality has been the same. I think we’ve come to a common goal, like, OK, we want to be a championship team. You have to do what champions do."

Anderson has been a big part of that shift himself. Players continually point to him as leader on the defense and the team as a whole even though he's technically a younger guy as a true sophomore.

Statistically, Anderson is leading the country in sacks and tackles for loss, but his presence is felt in much more than just what shows up on the stat sheets. He's constantly disrupting plays and making things easier for other players on the defense.

Another guy that players have pointed to as someone who is leader and lifts the spirits of his teammates is the senior defensive lineman Mathis. And it's a role that Mathis takes seriously.

"It’s very important," Mathis said. "It’s important for myself and also for my brothers. Sometimes guys come out and don’t have the right mindset, don’t feel like going to work. I think every team does need a guy like me to pick somebody up and always be there when they need someone to lean on when things aren’t going right—talk to them, make them laugh, uplift their day."

A lot of this has manifested itself in the celebrations the players have on the field. Defenders like Jalyn Armour-Davis refer to the defense as a brotherhood.

"We’re starting to have more fun, celebrating with each other," Armour-Davis said. "Even when things don’t go as well, we’re always picking each other up, no matter if it’s the guy within the same position group or not. A D-lineman can come over to a corner, a corner could come over to a linebacker because we’re all brothers. And we know that’s the way it should be. So we’ve been preaching that as a team, and it’s starting to come into effect and it’s starting to show up on Saturdays.

Armour-Davis is leading the Crimson Tide with three interceptions on the season.

Fun seemed to be a theme for the Alabama defenders during Tuesday's media availability when describing what it's been like for the defense over the last four game stretch.

"Everybody is starting to have fun," Anderson said. "We’re cheering with each other and everybody is being on the same page. Somebody make a big play, and we’re all over there, huddling up, stuff like that. I think the mindset on the defense has changed a lot. That chemistry that we’re starting to build is really helping us play better and together."

After the LSU game, linebacker Christian Harris talked about how the defense has the offense's back when they're struggling and vice versa. Earlier in the season, when the defense wasn't doing great, the offense still scored enough to come away with wins.

Nick Saban has said one of the biggest things missing for this year's team to reach championship level is consistency. There are only two games left in the regular season for both the offense and defense to prove that consistency, but the last few games are an indication that the defense is on its way.