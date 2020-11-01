Alabama Defense Shuts Out Mike Leach for the First Time in His Career

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, it finally happened.

At the hands of a staunch defense in Alabama football, Mike Leach was handed the first complete shutout of his coaching career. 233 games in two decades were coached by Leach where his team put at least two points on the board.

On Saturday night against the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium, that career-long streak came to an abrupt end.

Alabama defeated Mississippi State 41-0 in resounding fashion, sending the Bulldogs home with a 1-4 record. On the night, Mississippi State only accounted for 200 total offensive yards, with only 37 rushing yards through 60 minutes.

"I was very pleased with the way we came out and played especially in the first half [and] especially on defense," Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game. "We did a good job of controlling the ball on offense and time of possession was great but the defense did a good job of getting them off the field, did a much better job on third down. Did a pretty good job of implementing what was a new scheme for us to play against this team and their offense and for the most part I thought did a really good job."

In the first half, the Crimson Tide defense allowed just 38 yards to Mississippi State — the lowest total yards against an Alabama defense since Auburn in 2016 where the Crimson Tide allowed the Tigers just 31 yards.

Even more impressively, the Bulldogs did not have a first down in the entire first quarter and only picked up one in the second. For the entirety of the game, Mississippi State managed only 12 first downs and visited the red zone once.

"We just wanted to make sure that we're just on every tackle," Crimson Tide senior linebacker Dylan Moses said. "We make sure that we burst to the ball and make sure that we kinda like take away from them gaining a lot of yards just as far as them being the air-raid offense."

The new scheme specifically designed for Leach's offense seemed to work like a charm, but schemes were not the only thing evident that Alabama had been practicing all week.

So far this season, the Crimson Tide has had difficulties with open-field tackles, especially behind the line of scrimmage. Tackling improved massively in Saturday night's game against Mississippi State, showing that the team had practiced.

As if one needed further evidence, Moses spilled the beans about how often they specifically practiced tackling this past week in preparation for the Bulldogs.

"It came a lot during practice," Moses said. "We practiced it Monday through Friday and like I said it showed in the game."

Moses along with junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II each picked off the Bulldogs for an interception, with Surtain returning his for a 25-yard pick six.

The two interceptions coupled with a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter by freshman defensive lineman Tim Smith injected a lot of confidence into the Crimson Tide defense who has been having difficulties with forcing turnovers until recently.

Slowly but surely the Alabama defense is improving. Each and every Saturday the team seems to look like the old Crimson Tide defense that fans are used to seeing on the gridiron on Saturdays.

Surtain stated that an impressive performance like Saturday's for his defense does a lot to instill confidence not just in himself but also his teammates as the season continues.

"This gives us a lot of confidence going into the weeks ahead," Surtain said. "We planned on doing what we needed to do to stop their air-raid attack. We went into the whole week knowing what we needed to do to control that so like carrying this momentum into the next weeks ahead will give us a slight advantage."