Alabama Defense Stepped Up When Needed in Win over LSU

The Crimson Tide offense couldn't get anything going in the fourth quarter, and the defense responded with stops with the game on the line.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was one of the worst offensive performances for Alabama football under Nick Saban, but time and time again, the defense stepped up.

"Our defense played as good as you can ask anyone to play," said Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. "They played lights out. They bailed us out. They did amazing. Especially in the moments where we needed it, that’s where our defense played the best."

With a stop on the final play of the game as time expired, the Alabama defense held out as the Crimson Tide beat LSU 20-14 in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night.

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said there is a brotherhood among the team, and that there have been many times where the offense has picked up the defense this season, so the defense wanted to do the same for the offense against the Tigers.

"We’ve got to make sure we’ve got each other’s backs," Harris said. "When we’re slacking, the offense always picks us up. We have a real brotherhood, and we’re going to go out there and do whatever we can to make sure we can win each game that we have.”

The biggest moment of the game came on the final LSU drive. The Tigers got the ball back with 50 seconds left down six points. Because Alabama had missed an extra point earlier in the game, all LSU needed was a touchdown and extra point to win the game.

Saban said it showed the fight the defensive players had.

"I’m really proud of our players actually for how they played in the game," Saban said. "There was no way that we were gonna let them score at the end. I think the defensive players really stepped up and that was great competitive character."

Another big moment came for the defense after Young fumbled the ball on the Alabama 42 with 3:25 left in the game. At that point, the Tigers were also still down just six points.

The Alabama defense stopped LSU on four straight plays, including a play that the defense was initially thought was a fumble recovery on third down. It was reviewed and changed to an incomplete pass, but the defense still got the stop on fourth down.

"You’ve got to move on to the next play, and at that point we know it’s kind of, we’ve got to have faith in our defense," Young said. "And we had faith in our defense, and they played lights out the entire night."

Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who finished with 12 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, said the mentality never changes for the defense, even late in the game. Everyone has to be on the same page.

"That’s the biggest key, focus in," Anderson said. "Let’s get off the field. Let’s do the job to help the team."

Outside of the fake punt from LSU and a 14-play, 89-yard drive in the second half where the Tigers converted two fourth downs, the defense played really well.

Saban acknowledged that the long drive was "probably not our best," but he was proud of how the defense played overall.

Even though the defense knew that the game was ultimately going to come down to them, Harris said this unit is having fun. And that's part of why they were playing so well. The linebacker also said that's what the defense practices and works for, those type of moments.

"We love a challenge like that, especially when games get close like that," Harris said. "Of course we’re having fun. We’re out there celebrating. I think that’s what helps us a lot."