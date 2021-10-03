Alabama Defense Successfully Slows Down Ole Miss Offensive Attack

The Crimson Tide was able to hold the statistically highest gaining offense in the country to less than half of its usual output.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ole Miss came into Tuscaloosa as the top scoring offense in the country, but it won't leave Bryant-Denny Stadium in that same position.

With multiple stops on fourth down and constant pressure in the backfield, the Alabama defense shut out the Rebels in the first half and only allowed 21 points to a team that came in averaging 52.7 points per game.

On the opening drive, it looked like the game was building towards what it was hyped up to be, an offensive shootout. The Rebels converted two fourth downs and then faced a third from their own six. Tim Smith stuffed the Ole Miss runner at the line, and Alabama took over on downs.

"Whenever you can get off the field as a defense, it’s huge to be able to swing momentum to your side and get the offense off the field and get the ball back to our offense," Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said.

It was the first of three fourth down stops for the Crimson Tide defense on Saturday. The Alabama offense then answered with a 94-yard drive to give Alabama the 7-0 lead.

Not only did the Rebels come in with the top scoring offense, they also were No. 1 in yards per game at 635. The Alabama defense was able to hold them to less than half of that on Saturday.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been the early-season Heisman favorite, but was constantly harassed by the Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide defensive ront all game.

"I think we affected the quarterback in the first half," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "The pass rush was probably really important. We didn’t give up explosive plays until late in the game when we gave up a couple."

After the game, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said that Anderson should be the first pick in the NFL Draft. He then rescinded and said it should be Evan Neal since Anderson won't be draft eligible this year.

"We got dominated up front, so that ain't hard to see," Kiffin said.

Anderson had nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Ole Miss.

The second big momentum shifter by the defense happened minutes before halftime. Alabama held a 21-0 lead, and on the Rebels first play after the Crimson Tide touchdown, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis forced a fumble that was recovered by Justin Eboigbe at the Ole Miss 14.

"Felt like I really had to make up for the one I missed, and I’m just trying to get back to execute the call that coached called, and everybody got on the ball," Mathis said about his forced fumble.

The offense would score another touchdown four plays later to take a 28-0 lead into halftime. It was like night and day from 2020's matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss.

In last season's 63-48 win, the Crimson Tide defense had trouble keeping up with the speed of the Ole Miss offense. The Rebels racked up 647 yards of offense in the game last year.

This year, Alabama seemed much more prepared, only allowing 291 yards to Ole Miss. Saban said part of that was playing the whole game from the same personnel group which required less substitutions.

"We prepared all week for it," Mathis said. "We knew what was coming, and we worked our tails off and prepared well for it.”

Ole Miss did finally get on the scoreboard in the second half, and both Saban and the defensive players were not pleased with the way Alabama finished the game. Mathis said the defensive has to focusing on finishing through all four quarters moving forward.

"Other than the way we finished the game, I thought the defense played really, really well," Saban said.