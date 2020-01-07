Derrick Henry Is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week... Again
After his dominating performance against the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week (Jan. 1 - Jan. 6) for the second straight week.
Henry rushed for 182 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries in the Titans' 20-13 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. He also caught one pass for 22 yards, which gave him over 200 total yards on the day.
His 182 rushing yards was a franchise record and good for fifteenth most in a playoff game in league history.
Next up, Henry will lead the Titans against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. on CBS.
The matchup will square Henry off against fellow Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama running back Mark Ingram II. It is the first ever meeting between these two backs.
Also considered...
- PGA golfer Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions after defeating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffle in a playoff. Thomas now sits at No. 4 in the world rankings. The win was the 12th of his young career.
- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has averaged 23 points, 2.5 rebounds, and shot 49 percent from the field over his last four games in the past week.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans recorded 10 tackles and three tackles for loss in the playoff win.
- Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green had two double-double performances, 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2 and 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Knicks on Jan. 5.
- New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower had nine tackles and one tackle for loss in his team's defeat.