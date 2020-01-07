After his dominating performance against the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week (Jan. 1 - Jan. 6) for the second straight week.

Henry rushed for 182 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries in the Titans' 20-13 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. He also caught one pass for 22 yards, which gave him over 200 total yards on the day.

His 182 rushing yards was a franchise record and good for fifteenth most in a playoff game in league history.

Next up, Henry will lead the Titans against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. on CBS.

The matchup will square Henry off against fellow Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama running back Mark Ingram II. It is the first ever meeting between these two backs.

