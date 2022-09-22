Skip to main content

Alabama DL Enters Transfer Portal

Braylen Ingraham had not seen game action for the Crimson Tide since 2020.

After a big offseason of transfer portal entries and exits, another Crimson Tide player has officially entered the transfer portal. 

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham is in the transfer portal as first reported by On3 and will immediately be eligible to play somewhere else as a grad transfer. Ingraham has not been listed on the official team roster since the preseason and has not been practicing with the team.

He last appeared in a game during the 2020 season against Kentucky. He played in two games in 2020 and two games in 2019, redshirting for his freshman season since he appeared in less than four games that year. Ingraham finishes his Crimson Tide career with five total tackles. 

The defensive lineman was a highly-rated member of Alabama's No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2019 and becomes the 14th member of the 27-man signing class to transfer from Alabama joining the likes of Antonio Alfano, Pierce Quick, Ishmael Sopsher, Shane Lee, Marcus Banks, Taulia Tagovailoa, Jahleel Billingsley, Keilan Robinson and Paul Tyson. 

Of that 2019 class, 10 players still remain active members for the Crimson Tide and three (Evan Neal, Christian Harris and John Metchie III) have moved on to the NFL. 

Ingraham is the first Alabama player to enter the transfer portal since the season began. 

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

