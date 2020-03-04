Alabama Drops Final Home Game Against Vanderbilt

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With its postseason hopes hanging in the balance, Alabama basketball fell short in its final home game of the season against Vanderbilt, 87-79.

The victory is just the Commodores' second SEC win in the past two seasons.

Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee had a career night with 38 points and eight rebounds, leading the Commodores to the victory.

For Alabama, sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the team in points with 30. Lewis also recorded four rebounds.

Graduate-student guard James 'Beetle' Bolden performed well on his senior night, registering 24 points and three rebounds. Bolden was also 7-for-12 from beyond the three-point line.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide drops to 16-14 overall and is 8-9 in the SEC. The Commodores move to 10-20 and are 2-15 in the conference.

Alabama plays its final game of the regular season on Saturday on the road at Missouri (1:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

This story will be updated.

