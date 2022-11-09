Skip to main content

Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019

The Crimson Tide dropped three spots after losing to LSU.

There have been 50 renditions of the College Football Playoff rankings since its introduction in 2014. Alabama has appeared in all 50 polls and been in the top-5 of the CFP rankings 45 times. But for the first time in three years, the Crimson Tide is on the outside looking in of the top-5

After suffering its second loss of the season Saturday at LSU, Alabama came in at No. 9 in the latest rankings by the CFP committee Tuesday night. It is the lowest Alabama has been ranked since it was 13th at the end of the 2019 season after losing to LSU and Auburn. 

The Tigers jumped up to No. 7 after beating the Crimson Tide and Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee rounded out the top five. 

For the first time in the CFP era, Alabama essentially finds itself out of the playoff hunt in early November with two losses on the resumé and an unlikely path to the SEC championship. 

All week, Crimson Tide players and head coach Nick Saban have said that the team is still focused on finishing the season the right way and creating value for the team and individuals. Alabama will face No. 11 Ole Miss on the road this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. TCU (9-0)

5. Tennessee (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. USC (8-1)

9. Alabama (7-2)

10. Clemson (8-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)

15. North Carolina (8-1)

16. NC State (7-2)

17. Tulane (8-1)

18. Texas (6-3)

19. Kansas State (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (6-3)

21. Illinois (7-2)

22. UCF (7-2)

23. Florida State (6-3)

24. Kentucky (6-3)

25. Washington (7-2)

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark Sears
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty

By Mason Smith
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Hasn't Been Perfect, But He's Getting Close: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the third quarter Clemson Tigers in the 2018 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Turning to Roydell Williams in Short-Yardage Situations

By Katie Windham
110722_MBB_OatsNa_Longwood_CL0521
Recruiting

Nate Oats Shares his Expectations for Early Signing Day

By Mason Smith
110722_MBB_Fans_Longwood_CL0523
All Things Bama

Are Concession Prices at UA Getting Out of Hand? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban at LSU
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: The Good, Bad and Ugly of Alabama's Busy Weekend

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round

By Anthony Sisco