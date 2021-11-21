Alabama Drops to No. 3 in AP Poll
What has been speculated for weeks is now confirmed: Alabama and Georgia will play each other this season in the SEC championship game the first weekend of December. And if the things keep going the way they have been it will be a top-three matchup in Atlanta as Georgia and Alabama sit atop the polls.
Despite beating ranked Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday behind a record-breaking performance from quarterback Bryce Young to win the SEC West, Alabama fell to No. 3 in AP Poll, just slightly behind Ohio State.
The Buckeyes destroyed then No. 7 Michigan State 56-7 in Columbus on Saturday which was enough in voters eyes to move them ahead of Alabama to No. 2. Before the win over Michigan State, Ohio State was No. 5 in the AP poll.
Ohio State is still behind Alabama in the Coaches Poll. The most important rankings from the College Football Playoff Committee will come out on Tuesday night.
AFCA Coaches Poll - Nov. 21, 2021
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Georgia 11-0, 1550 (62)
2. Alabama 10-1, 1450
3. Ohio State 10-1, 1428
4.Cincinnati 11-0, 1388
5. Notre Dame 10-1, 1258
6. Michigan 10-1, 1250
7. Oklahoma State 10-1, 1210
8. Ole Miss 9-2, 1049
9. Oklahoma 10-1, 1010
10. Baylor 9-2, 977
11. Oregon 9-2, 864
12. Iowa 9-2, 722
13. Michigan State 9-2, 698
14. Texas A&M 8-3, 683
15. Brigham Young 9-2, 675
16. Houston 10-1, 572
17. Pittsburgh 9-2, 507
18. Wisconsin 8-3, 485
19. Utah 8-3, 478
20. UTSA 11-0, 475
21. Wake Forest 9-2, 404
22. San Diego State 10-1, 257
23. Louisiana 10-1, 236
24. NC State 8-3, 196
25. Kentucky 8-3, 91
Others receiving votes:
Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.
AP Top 25 - Nov. 21, 2021
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Georgia (10-0) 1,550 (62)
2. Ohio State (10-1) 1,434
3. Alabama (10-1) 1,423
4. Cincinnati (11-0) 1,416
5. Notre Dame (10-1) 1,262
6. Michigan (10-1) 1,246
7. Oklahoma State (10-1) 1,209
8. Ole Miss (9-2) 1,060
9. Baylor (9-2) 1,046
10. Oklahoma (10-1) 1,001
11. Oregon (9-2) 849
12. Michigan State (9-2) 778
13. BYU (9-2) 771
14. Texas A&M (8-3) 628
15. UTSA (11-0) 583
16. Utah (8-3) 561
17. Iowa (9-2) 538
18. Wisconsin (8-3) 517
19. Houston (10-1) 516
20. Pittsburgh (9-2) 445
21. Wake Forest (9-2) 344
22. San Diego State (10-1) 273
23. Louisiana (10-1) 246
24. North Carolina State (8-3) 246
25. Arkansas (7-4) 105
Others receiving votes:
Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3