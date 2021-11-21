Alabama Drops to No. 3 in AP Poll

Ohio State jumps Alabama in the AP poll for the first time this season.

What has been speculated for weeks is now confirmed: Alabama and Georgia will play each other this season in the SEC championship game the first weekend of December. And if the things keep going the way they have been it will be a top-three matchup in Atlanta as Georgia and Alabama sit atop the polls.

Despite beating ranked Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday behind a record-breaking performance from quarterback Bryce Young to win the SEC West, Alabama fell to No. 3 in AP Poll, just slightly behind Ohio State.

The Buckeyes destroyed then No. 7 Michigan State 56-7 in Columbus on Saturday which was enough in voters eyes to move them ahead of Alabama to No. 2. Before the win over Michigan State, Ohio State was No. 5 in the AP poll.

Ohio State is still behind Alabama in the Coaches Poll. The most important rankings from the College Football Playoff Committee will come out on Tuesday night.

AFCA Coaches Poll - Nov. 21, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia 11-0, 1550 (62)

2. Alabama 10-1, 1450

3. Ohio State 10-1, 1428

4.Cincinnati 11-0, 1388

5. Notre Dame 10-1, 1258

6. Michigan 10-1, 1250

7. Oklahoma State 10-1, 1210

8. Ole Miss 9-2, 1049

9. Oklahoma 10-1, 1010

10. Baylor 9-2, 977

11. Oregon 9-2, 864

12. Iowa 9-2, 722

13. Michigan State 9-2, 698

14. Texas A&M 8-3, 683

15. Brigham Young 9-2, 675

16. Houston 10-1, 572

17. Pittsburgh 9-2, 507

18. Wisconsin 8-3, 485

19. Utah 8-3, 478

20. UTSA 11-0, 475

21. Wake Forest 9-2, 404

22. San Diego State 10-1, 257

23. Louisiana 10-1, 236

24. NC State 8-3, 196

25. Kentucky 8-3, 91

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.

AP Top 25 - Nov. 21, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia (10-0) 1,550 (62)

2. Ohio State (10-1) 1,434

3. Alabama (10-1) 1,423

4. Cincinnati (11-0) 1,416

5. Notre Dame (10-1) 1,262

6. Michigan (10-1) 1,246

7. Oklahoma State (10-1) 1,209

8. Ole Miss (9-2) 1,060

9. Baylor (9-2) 1,046

10. Oklahoma (10-1) 1,001

11. Oregon (9-2) 849

12. Michigan State (9-2) 778

13. BYU (9-2) 771

14. Texas A&M (8-3) 628

15. UTSA (11-0) 583

16. Utah (8-3) 561

17. Iowa (9-2) 538

18. Wisconsin (8-3) 517

19. Houston (10-1) 516

20. Pittsburgh (9-2) 445

21. Wake Forest (9-2) 344

22. San Diego State (10-1) 273

23. Louisiana (10-1) 246

24. North Carolina State (8-3) 246

25. Arkansas (7-4) 105

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3