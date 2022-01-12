Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alabama F James Rojas Warming Up Prior to Auburn Game

Rojas has not played at all for the Crimson Tide this season after tearing his ACL in the offseason.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the biggest home game of the season so far for Alabama basketball with rival and No. 4 Auburn in town, and the Crimson Tide lineup might be getting a helpful boost down low. 

Senior forward James Rojas is participating in warmup drills prior to Tuesday night's game against Auburn in Coleman Coliseum. Rojas has missed all of the 2021-22 season so far after tearing his ACL over the summer. 

On January 4, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave a timetable for a possible return for Rojas. 

"He's participated in non-live drills now, so they're hoping two to three weeks now," Oats said. "Maybe middle of January, end of January — somewhere in there. It's going to be somewhat determined by how he looks once he gets into the lot and some of the live stuff but he's looked so far in all of the live stuff he's done."

Read More

In previous games, Rojas has come out in street clothes for warmups, but before the Auburn game he came out dressed in shorts and his participating in warmups and stretches with the team instead of watching from the bench. 

The Crimson Tide is facing an Auburn team with one of the most talented frontcourts in the country, and the addition of Rojas could help with rebounding and defense. It is still unclear whether Rojas will actually play or not, but it is at least an encouraging sign that he his participating in warmups again. 

Alabama and Auburn will tip off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Follow along on BamaCentral for Live Updates and analysis before, during and after the game.

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward James Rojas against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alabama F James Rojas Warming Up Prior to Auburn Game

1 minute ago
Jay Valai hired by Oklahoma
All Things Bama

Cornerbacks Coach Jay Valai Moving On, Says Goodbye to Crimson Tide Fans

28 minutes ago
Alabama basketball huddle
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama vs. No. 4 Auburn

31 minutes ago
Jameson Williams celebrates
All Things Bama

Report: Jameson Williams tore ACL During National Championship Game

1 hour ago
Drew Sanders off the edge against Southern Miss
All Things Bama

Numerous Alabama Players Enter Transfer Portal

3 hours ago
Raiders Roster Evaluation: Josh Jacobs
Bama/NFL

Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

3 hours ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

The 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Should be Remembered for a Lot More Than Final Loss

11 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Droste Effect
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: End of the Line

12 hours ago