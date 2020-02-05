Alabama Basketball Falls to Tennessee 69-68 in Physical Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team dropped its third-consecutive game Tuesday night, falling 69-68 against Tennessee in Coleman Coliseum.

In a game where the Crimson Tide were called for 26 personal fouls compared to the Volunteers' 14, Alabama remained in the lead for the majority of the game. However, the fouls began to stack up, and the Crimson Tide saw all three of its forwards - juniors Alex Reese and Galin Smith along with freshman Javian Davis - foul out in the game.

A team already stretched thin by injuries, Alabama was forced to spread even more so, with the only five players eligible remaining being forced to play without substitutions for the final 1:55.

"It was tough with the foul trouble," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We had only three bigs that are playing in the rotation and they all end up fouling out which was big because they kind of pounded us up inside.

"We got to do a better job of playing without fouling as well. I mean that's an issue. 32-8 at the free-throw line. Like we gotta figure out how to guard them without fouling a little bit better."

The fouls weren't the only problem for the Crimson Tide, though. Alabama shot poorly from the field, going 26-for-57 from the floor and 11-for-27 from beyond the 3-point line.

Tennessee did not do much better than Alabama in the shooting category, going 22-for-62 from the floor and shot just 2-for-18 from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early 25-12 lead powered by a 15-2 run. Alabama - just like it did against Arkansas on Saturday - came out of the gate strongly and overpowered the Volunteers early.

At the 3:25 mark in the first half Alabama led by a margin of 15 points but an 8-1 run led by six points from Tennessee's junior forward John Fulkerson cut the lead to eight.

The Crimson Tide led the Volunteers at the break 40-32.

"It's kind of the same story as last game," Oats said. "We came out ready to play. I thought our effort at the beginning was - I mean our turnovers were bad early to start the game - but defensive effort was great for really about the first 12 minutes then we kind of relaxed a little bit the last eight.

"We didn't close the half well."

At the 11:29 mark, with Alabama up by six, Tennessee began an 11-3 run that saw the Volunteers take the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

The game began to shift back and forth with neither team being able to expand on a lead. However, Alabama's foul trouble began to take its toll, with the Crimson Tide committing 15 fouls in the second half.

Unable to get out of foul trouble and down to five eligible players, the gassed Alabama squad was unable to overcome Tennessee, and a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. was to not avail.

In a must-win game for the Crimson Tide, Alabama fell to Tennessee 69-68 and dramatically reduced its NCAA Tournament chances.

Several key players had solid performances that propelled the Volunteers to the win. Fulkerson had an impressive 22-point performance to lead the team in scoring.

Senior Jordan Bowden scored 20 points for the Volunteers and also registered seven rebounds. Finally, junior guard Yves Pons recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

For Alabama, Lewis led the team with 19 points. Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford also registered double-digit points with 12.

Junior guard John Petty, Jr. led the team in rebounds with 11.

"[Petty] had to play the floor pretty much the whole night because with all the bigs being in foul trouble we we really only played one at a time," Oats said. "He did a great job. He had 11 rebounds and really battled hard in there but it's not really his position playing the floor.

"Foul trouble, injuries - obviously we miss [junior wing Herbert Jones]."

Alabama was also out rebounded by Tennessee 42-33, with the Volunteers recording 19 offensive rebounds compared to the Crimson Tide's nine.

With the loss, Alabama drops to 12-10 and is now 4-5 in the SEC. Tennessee rises to 13-9 and is 5-4 with the win.

Up next, Alabama takes a trip to Athens, Ga., to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network).