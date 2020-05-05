Four Football Storylines Alabama Fans Will Want To Keep An Eye On

Continuing to build on the high ratings of the recent draft, the National Football League will release the full 2020 schedule on Thursday (7 p.m. CT, NFL Network).

However, while the NFL hopes to have a 17-week season, there's a possibility that it could not.

SI's Madelyn Burke is joined by The MMQB's Albert Breer to discuss the contingency plans the NFL has and how far the league could move the Super Bowl if necessary.

The season is slated to begin on Sept. 10th with 16 games in 17 weeks. The Super Bowl would be held Feb. 7 in Tampa. The NFL has been putting together a contingency plan in the event the coronavirus pandemic is not under control in time.

Breer is also reporting that the NFL may consider delaying the start to hold out hopes of playing in front of fans.

“Two teams estimated to me that, on average, NFL clubs would lose about $100 million apiece in local revenue if the season was played without fans in the stands,” Breer said.

Although colleges and their football programs are suddenly going out of their way to state that they're planning to have the season in the fall, and front of fans, the NFL's hesitation and concern speaks volumes.

Most of the NFL's revenues come from television, while attendance is the key for the colleges, most of which then use that money to finance other sports.

2) The Big Ten Mental Health Cabinet

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren hasn't been on the job long, but he is making some strides in areas that he feels very important.

On Monday, he announced The Big Ten Mental Health Cabinet with members from every school in the conference. He wants to bring together as many leaders as he can to emphasize the importance of athlete mental health.

This is obviously a big issue on campuses nationwide, and not just in athletics. But it is gaining a lot of traction within the sports realm, and the Big Ten wants to get out as far in front of it as they can.

BamaCentral noted last season that Nick Saban was ahead of the curve in growing field of mental health, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talked extensively about it during his introductory remarks at SEC Media Days.

Now Warren has jumped in, and is calling it one of most important things that can be done to help athletes.

You may remember, among his first things after being named commissioned was to go into the weight rooms of every league school and work out with some of the team and athletes.

He's already becoming known as a grassroots commissioner, who interacts with president, unaffiliated directors and media executives, and cares about the athletes.

It'll be interesting to see what direction he's going to take the league going forward into a pretty uncertain 2020-2021 academic and athletic school year.

But overall the Big Ten appears poised to be a more pro-active league under Warren, which is something that should have the SEC's attention.

3) Jerry Jeudy could make an immediate impact with the Broncos

You may have noticed that when we posed the initial odds of Alabama players and their chances of being named rookie of the year in the NFL, Jerry Jeudy was one of the frontrunners.

The Denver Broncos hoped that by picking the Crimson Tide standout, he might make an immediate impact on the field in a division that's becoming especially known for speed, speed and more speed.

With new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur calling the plays and young Drew Lock behind center, how many touchdowns should fans expect Jeudy to score this year? SI fantasy and gambling analyst Jaime Eisner gives the answer.

4) Fantasy outlook on Julio Jones

The SI Fantasy team "Draft or Pass" video series compares two fantasy players with similar average draft positions (ADPs) and asks tries to explain why one option may be better than the other. The latest edition focuses on premier wide receivers Julio Jones and Mike Evans.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Tampa Bay, but things are not all roses with the Buccaneers when it comes to fantasy production due to the numerous weapons Tom Brady will have at his disposal.

Meanwhile, last season was Jones' first finish inside the top four wide receivers on a points-per-game basis since finishing as the No. 1 overall player at the position in 2015. He was the WR5 in 2016 and the WR7 in both 2017 and 2018 before finishing as the WR3 in 2019.

He's attached to a pass-happy offense with a good quarterback and a legitimate No. 2 option on the other side of the field in former Crimson Tide standout Calvin Ridley. The Falcons also have a brutal road schedule and should be forced to throw a lot again this season.

Should we expect the same level of production, or is there reason to be worried heading into his age-31 season?