Fall in Tuscaloosa, and Everywhere Else, is in 'Serious Jeopardy'

Recent statements by University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, and Monday's decision to shut down Tuscaloosa bars for two weeks suddenly made a lot more sense when the school later released that 531 people had tested positive for the coronavirus since the first day of classes.

That's 531 people from Wednesday, averaging more than 100 a day.

More confirmed cases are expected as well because it can take a while for symptoms to develop.

In between the press conference and the 5 p.m. news dump was a head-turning cover story by Sports Illustrated.

Doctors with expertise related to COVID-19 around the country were asked: If your full income came from playing in one of the four major U.S. men’s professional sports leagues, how likely would you be to play?

The results were stark.

Roughly 90 percent of the 146 doctors who responded to SI’s survey said they would definitely or probably play in the NBA (which has built a locked-down “bubble” in Orlando) or the NHL (which has two bubbles in Canada).

But the majority said they likely or definitely would not play in the NFL (62 percent) or Major League Baseball (59 percent) under current protocols.

One doctor called MLB’s COVID-19 plan "a traveling infection hub."

As for the NFL? "I don’t have a crystal ball, but my guess is there is no way they finish the season," another doctor said.

"If I was Tom Brady, I would never be playing this season," said a critical care specialist who has treated COVID-19 patients.

Many said the potential for long-term effects of the virus was too great to risk playing in the NFL or MLB.

“We just found out about this virus, like, eight months ago," one doctor said. "We have no idea what will happen five years from now or three years from now."

SI did not survey doctors about college sports, largely because there are so many variables, with schools and leagues forming different protocols.

However, Rich Krasuski, a cardiologist at Duke who also has season tickets for the football and men’s basketball teams, said, “I’m skeptical we’re gonna have a college basketball season.”

Back at Alabama, the speculation is growing that it's only a matter of time before classes are online only again and most students sent off campus.

As for football, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox put it succinctly: "Fall in Tuscaloosa is in serious jeopardy"

Heres a quick look at what's going on with some other SEC teams:

Auburn: The Tigers announced they’re expecting to have 20 percent of its normal capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, but the interesting aspect to it was athletic director Allen Greene planning to let students have most of them for the season opener against Kentucky on Sept. 26. “I think that is going be an advantage for us,” Gus Malzahn said. “I know our students will be very creative.”

Kentucky: Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow didn’t think much of the preseason Top 25 as Kentucky wasn’t listed.

LSU: If there's one major concern on the field is how the o-line will gel. LSU is replacing four starters on the offensive line and locking down that chemistry up front is of vital importance. Coach Ed Orgeron's ideal lineup will have Harvard transfer Liam Shanahan as the starting center, which allows Chasen Hines sliding over to guard. Now that the pads are on, seeing that Shanahan can block SEC caliber defensive linemen will be the key over the next few weeks. Sophomore Dare Rosenthal, junior Ed Ingram will be the left guard and Austin Deculus, the only returning starter, will remain at right tackle. Meanwhile, aside from the obvious COVID-19 worries the biggest concern off the field will be how players adjust with students back on campus. LSU starts class on Tuesday but many of the football players are taking online-only classes. The next 10 days in the classroom will be important to monitor in terms of case spikes within the team. —Glen West, LSU Country

Vanderbilt- The biggest concern both on and off the field is the stoppage of practice and all team activities as a result of several players testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Obviously the pandemic is the biggest obstacle to the 2020 season, and with the Commodores experiencing this stoppage so late in the process is concerning. While the loss of practice time is an issue, it is perhaps the most pressing for the quarterback position, where four first-year players-two true freshmen and two JUCO transfers- in the program are competing to earn the starters role for Derek Mason's team this season. There was already a concern because of all the lost practice time during spring, and now with this, the challenge for Mason and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch has now compounded once again. — Greg Arias, Commodore Country

Around the SEC appears on Tuesdays on BamaCentral.