Alabama Football at LSU Kickoff Time, Network Announced

It will be another night game in Death Valley between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

The first weekend in November is always a big one for Alabama football. It's when the Crimson Tide and LSU play each season, usually with both teams coming off a bye week, as they are this year. 

With both teams at the top of the West with one SEC loss, it will have implications on who makes it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship. It's a big day around the conference with the Eastern division also on the line as Tennessee and Georgia will meet in Athens.

Both games will draw in big national audiences, and now the kickoff times and TV networks are secured with the conference's release Monday morning. 

Alabama and LSU will play at 6 p.m. on ESPN while CBS grabbed Tennessee and Georgia for the 2:30 p.m. afternoon time slot. 

Former LSU football head coach Les Miles once said that Death Valley at night was the place opponent’s dreams come to die. With SEC championship and playoff hopes still on the line for the Crimson Tide and the Tigers having a chance to win the West, someone's dreams will be crushed next Saturday.

Here's the full SEC slate:

SEC Schedule: Nov. 5, 2022

(all times Central)

11 a.m.- Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN

11 a.m.- Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network

2:30 p.m- Tennessee at Georgia, CBS

3 p.m.- Liberty at Arkansas, SEC Network

6 p.m.- Alabama at LSU, ESPN

6:30 p.m.- South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

6:30 p.m.- Auburn at Mississippi State, ESPN 2

