Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama-Auburn Recap, CFP Title Game, and Biggest Offseason Questions

Tyler Martin

On this week's episode of All Things Bama, host Tyler Martin and BamCentral.com staff writer Joey Blackwell recap everything from Alabama's stunning defeat of No. 4 Auburn to the CFP National Championship Game. 

We have reaction to the news that Najee Harris will be returning for his senior season and what are the biggest question marks for Alabama going into the 2020 offseason? 

After Alabama's thrashing of Auburn, what's next for the Crimson Tide and how far can this team go?

Martin and Blackwell also dive into ESPN's list of the Top 11 college football players and debate who should be up higher and lower on it. 

Who are the contenders to make the College Football Playoff next season? Find out on All Things Bama. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn in Pivotal SEC Clash

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Kristian Story Heads 2019 ASWA Football Awards

Lanett standout the first player from a Class 1A school to be named Mr. Football since 1993

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: How Many First-Round Picks Could Alabama Have in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Crimson Tide could have between two and seven players drafted in the first round this year

Christopher Walsh

Four-star Center Sedrick Van Pran Headlines Official Visitors In Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Van Pran plus two others will be in town this weekend on official visits

Tyler Martin

Is Alabama Basketball Back? A Midseason Review

With the Crimson Tide's huge 83-64 victory over No. 4 Auburn Wednesday night, it begs the question: is Alabama basketball really back?

Joey Blackwell

Alabama DB Scooby Carter Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

Scooby Carter will stay at Alabama after withdrawing name from transfer portal

Tyler Martin

Najee Harris Will Return to Alabama for Senior Season

Alabama junior running back Najee Harris announced his intentions to return to school for his senior season and forgo the NFL draft.

Joey Blackwell

by

Bammboo

Alabama Basketball 60 Years Ago

The 1959-60 Crimson Tide had a rough season, especially when playing away from campus

J. Bank

Photo Gallery: Sights, Sounds and a Few Stats from Alabama's Win Over Auburn

Simply put, Crimson Tide fans had a blast at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night

Christopher Walsh

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama 83, No. 4 Auburn 64

BamaCentral's Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's stunning upset of the No. 4-ranked Tigers

Cary L. Clark