On this week's episode of All Things Bama, host Tyler Martin and BamCentral.com staff writer Joey Blackwell recap everything from Alabama's stunning defeat of No. 4 Auburn to the CFP National Championship Game.

We have reaction to the news that Najee Harris will be returning for his senior season and what are the biggest question marks for Alabama going into the 2020 offseason?

After Alabama's thrashing of Auburn, what's next for the Crimson Tide and how far can this team go?

Martin and Blackwell also dive into ESPN's list of the Top 11 college football players and debate who should be up higher and lower on it.

Who are the contenders to make the College Football Playoff next season? Find out on All Things Bama.

