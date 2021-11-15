Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names 10 Players of the Week

Three players apiece from offense and defense along with four players from special teams were all recognized for their efforts against NSMU.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 10 players from Alabama football were recognized by the team's coaches on Monday and were named Players of the Week for their efforts in the Crimson Tide's 59-3 victory over the NMSU Aggies.

On offense, offensive lineman Evan Neal, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young were all named Players of the Week. On defense, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Jalyn Armour-Davis and Jordan Battle were all named.

The special teams unit leads the week with four players selected. Wide receivers Slade Bolden and Christian Leary, linebacker Demouy Kennedy and defensive back DeVonta Smith were all named as special teams Players of the Week.

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Names 10 Players of the Week following Win over New Mexico State

Three apiece on offense and defense along with four on special teams were recognized

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected 10 players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 59-3 win over New Mexico State last Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Evan Neal, Brian Robinson Jr. and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jalyn Armour-Davis and Jordan Battle on defense; and Slade Bolden, Demouy Kennedy, Christian Leary and DeVonta Smith on special teams were all recognized for their play in UA’s final non-conference matchup of the 2021 regular season.

OFFENSE

Evan Neal

Did not allow a sack or hurry in 44 plays before exiting the game early in the second half

Recorded a team-high three knockdown blocks and did not commit a penalty on the day

Helped open holes for 247 rushing yards and provided time for UA quarterbacks to throw for 340 yards

Brian Robinson Jr.

Carried nine times for a team-high 99 yards with a career-long touchdown run of 63 yards

Added five receptions for 36 yards to finish with 135 all-purpose yards by day’s end

Bryce Young

Put together an efficient effort, finishing 21-of-23 for 270 yards and a career-high tying five touchdowns

Completed his first 13 throws on his way to posting an Alabama single-game completion percentage record at 91.3 percent (min. 20 completions)

Also rushed four times for seven yards against the Aggies

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Made two tackles, both of which were sacks (-6 yards)

Helped the Tide defense finish with a season-high tying seven sacks (-35 yards)

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Led UA in tackles with six solo stops while adding one pass breakup

Played a key role in the Tide’s secondary that held NMSU to just 129 yards passing

Jordan Battle

Totaled five tackles to rank second on the defense

Directed a Tide defensive unit that limited the Aggies to only 138 yards of offense on the day

SPECIAL TEAMS

Slade Bolden

Made an impact in the return game, returning a pair of punts and one kickoff

Combined for 37 yards on his two punt returns with a long of 24 while adding 15 yards on his kick return

Added one catch for 13 yards as a receiver

Demouy Kennedy

Made one stop on kickoff coverage to pin the Aggies back at their own six-yard line

Also saw his first career minutes at running back, rushing seven times for 16 yards

Christian Leary

Blocked a punt by New Mexico State that was recovered by the Tide and returned 20 yards

Earned minutes at tailback as well, rushing three times for 22 yards and catching one pass for no gain

DeVonta Smith