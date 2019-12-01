How Far Did Alabama Tumble in the Polls?

Alabama has its lowest rankings across the board since October 18, 2015.

It won't be much consolation to Alabama fans, but at least one poll considers the Crimson Tide to be the best two-loss team in the nation.

AP Top 25

1 LSU (12-0) 1 SEC 1,528

2 Ohio State (12-0) 2 Big Ten 1,498

3 Clemson (12-0) 3 ACC 1,437

4 Georgia (11-1) 4 SEC 1,356

5 Utah (11-1) 6 Pac-12 1,275

6 Oklahoma (11-1) 7 Big 12 1,257

7 Florida (10-2) 8 SEC 1,135

8 Baylor (11-1) 11 Big 12 1,074

9 Alabama (10-2) 5 SEC 995

10 Wisconsin (10-2) 13 Big Ten 971

11 Auburn (9-3) 16 SEC 957

12 Penn State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 890

13 Oregon (10-2) 14 Pac-12 799

14 Notre Dame (10-2) 15 IA Independents 734

15 Minnesota (10-2) 9 Big Ten 683

16 Memphis (11-1) 17 American Athletic 615

17 Michigan (9-3) 10 Big Ten 603

18 Iowa (9-3) 19 Big Ten 537

19 Boise State (11-1) 20 Mountain West 463

20 Appalachian State (11-1) 22 Sun Belt 288

21 Cincinnati (10-2) 18 American Athletic 237

22 Virginia (9-3) ACC 231

23 Navy (9-2) 24 American Athletic 216

24 USC (8-4) 25 Pac-12 157

25 Air Force (10-2) Mountain West 65

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 4, California 3, Washington 2

USA Today Amway Coaches Poll

LSU remained No. 1 heading into the SEC title game.

Team, record, Points, First-place, Previous

1 Louisiana State 12-0 1577 43 1

2 Ohio State 12-0 1548 17 2

3 Clemson 12-0 1482 4 3

4 Georgia 11-1 1394 0 4

5 Utah 11-1 1326 0 6

6 Oklahoma 11-1 1294 0 7

7 Florida 10-2 1135 0 8

8 Baylor 11-1 1117 0 10

9 Alabama 10-2 1068 0 5

10 Wisconsin 10-2 952 0 14

11 Penn State 10-2 946 0 12

12 Auburn 9-3 897 0 16

13 Oregon 10-2 878 0 13

14 Notre Dame 10-2 776 0 15

15 Minnesota 10-2 688 0 9

16 Memphis 11-1 630 0 18

17 Boise State 11-1 558 0 19

18 Michigan 9-3 542 0 11

19 Iowa 9-3 502 0 20

20 Appalachian State 11-1 331 0 22

21 Cincinnati 10-2 283 0 17

22 Virginia 9-3 192 0 NR

23 Navy 9-2 188 0 24

24 Southern California 8-4 171 0 25

25 Air Force 10-2 129 0 NR

Fell out of poll: No. 21 Oklahoma State; No. 23 Virginia Tech.

Also receiving votes: Southern Methodist 65; Oklahoma State 40; Kansas State 24; UL Lafayette 21; Indiana 14; Hawaii 7; Central Florida 7; Arizona State 6; Tennessee 3; San Diego State 3; Iowa State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Temple 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

Alabama's close loss at Auburn cost the Crimson Tide three spots, dropping it to No. 8. The SEC had the most teams in the poll with five.

Team (Record), Points, First-Place, Previous

1. LSU (12-0) 717 29 1

2. Ohio State (12-0) 705 16 2

3. Clemson (12-0) 645 1 3

4. Georgia (11-1) 578 4

5. Utah (11-1) 543 6

6. Oklahoma (11-1) 513 7

7. Baylor (11-1) 399 10

8. Alabama (10-2) 374 5

9. Florida (10-2) 359 9

10. Wisconsin (10-2) 296 14

11. Auburn (9-3) 284 16

12. Penn State (10-2) 252 11

13. Oregon (10-2) 200 13

14. Minnesota (10-2) 142 8

15. Notre Dame (10-2) 127 15

16. Memphis (11-1) 54 N/A

Others receiving votes: Michigan (33), Boise State (15), Iowa (13), Cincinnati (4), Texas (3).