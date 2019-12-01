Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

How Far Did Alabama Tumble in the Polls?

Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

Alabama has its lowest rankings across the board since October 18, 2015.

It won't be much consolation to Alabama fans, but at least one poll considers the Crimson Tide to be the best two-loss team in the nation. 

AP Top 25 

1 LSU (12-0) 1 SEC 1,528 

2 Ohio State (12-0) 2 Big Ten 1,498 

3 Clemson (12-0) 3 ACC 1,437 

4 Georgia (11-1) 4 SEC 1,356 

5 Utah (11-1) 6 Pac-12 1,275 

6 Oklahoma (11-1) 7 Big 12 1,257 

7 Florida (10-2) 8 SEC 1,135 

8 Baylor (11-1) 11 Big 12 1,074 

9 Alabama (10-2) 5 SEC 995 

10 Wisconsin (10-2) 13 Big Ten 971 

11 Auburn (9-3) 16 SEC 957 

12 Penn State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 890 

13 Oregon (10-2) 14 Pac-12 799 

14 Notre Dame (10-2) 15 IA Independents 734 

15 Minnesota (10-2) 9 Big Ten 683 

16 Memphis (11-1) 17 American Athletic 615 

17 Michigan (9-3) 10 Big Ten 603 

18 Iowa (9-3) 19 Big Ten 537 

19 Boise State (11-1) 20 Mountain West 463 

20 Appalachian State (11-1) 22 Sun Belt 288 

21 Cincinnati (10-2) 18 American Athletic 237 

22 Virginia (9-3) ACC 231 

23 Navy (9-2) 24 American Athletic 216 

24 USC (8-4) 25 Pac-12 157 

25 Air Force (10-2) Mountain West 65 

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 4, California 3, Washington 2

USA Today Amway Coaches Poll

LSU remained No. 1 heading into the SEC title game. 

Team, record, Points, First-place, Previous

1 Louisiana State 12-0 1577 43 1 

2 Ohio State 12-0 1548 17 2 

3 Clemson 12-0 1482 4 3 

4 Georgia 11-1 1394 0 4 

5 Utah 11-1 1326 0 6 

6 Oklahoma 11-1 1294 0 7 

7 Florida 10-2 1135 0 8 

8 Baylor 11-1 1117 0 10 

9 Alabama 10-2 1068 0 5 

10 Wisconsin 10-2 952 0 14 

11 Penn State 10-2 946 0 12 

12 Auburn 9-3 897 0 16 

13 Oregon 10-2 878 0 13 

14 Notre Dame 10-2 776 0 15 

15 Minnesota 10-2 688 0 9 

16 Memphis 11-1 630 0 18 

17 Boise State 11-1 558 0 19 

18 Michigan 9-3 542 0 11 

19 Iowa 9-3 502 0 20

20 Appalachian State 11-1 331 0 22 

21 Cincinnati 10-2 283 0 17 

22 Virginia 9-3 192 0 NR 

23 Navy 9-2 188 0 24 

24 Southern California 8-4 171 0 25 

25 Air Force 10-2 129 0 NR 

Fell out of poll: No. 21 Oklahoma State; No. 23 Virginia Tech.

Also receiving votes: Southern Methodist 65; Oklahoma State 40; Kansas State 24; UL Lafayette 21; Indiana 14; Hawaii 7; Central Florida 7; Arizona State 6; Tennessee 3; San Diego State 3; Iowa State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Temple 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

Alabama's close loss at Auburn cost the Crimson Tide three spots, dropping it to No. 8. The SEC had the most teams in the poll with five. 

Team (Record), Points, First-Place, Previous

1. LSU (12-0) 717 29 1

2. Ohio State (12-0) 705 16 2

3. Clemson (12-0) 645 1 3

4. Georgia (11-1) 578 4

5. Utah (11-1) 543 6

6. Oklahoma (11-1) 513 7

7. Baylor (11-1) 399 10

8. Alabama (10-2) 374 5

9. Florida (10-2) 359 9

10. Wisconsin (10-2) 296 14

11. Auburn (9-3) 284 16

12. Penn State (10-2) 252 11

13. Oregon (10-2) 200 13

14. Minnesota (10-2) 142 8

15. Notre Dame (10-2) 127 15

16. Memphis (11-1) 54 N/A

Others receiving votes: Michigan (33), Boise State (15), Iowa (13), Cincinnati (4), Texas (3).

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notebook: Nick Saban Talks About Auburn's One-Second First-Half Field Goal

Joey Blackwell
1 0

The Alabama head coach talked about the play and its effect on the game after the dust settled Saturday evening

This Week With The Crimson Tide: December 2-8

Allie Wright
0

Check out this week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 14

Joey Blackwell
0

With the regular season coming to a close, see where the Crimson Tide finish in the ranks of the SEC

Alabama Women’s Basketball Five Game Win Streak Ends After Falling to USC

Allie Wright
0

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin was the leading scorer for The Crimson Tide with 13 points

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Instant Analysis: Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Cary L. Clark
0

Cary L. Clark and Christopher Walsh break down the Crimson Tide's defeat at the hands of the Tigers

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2019

Christopher Walsh
1 0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Kicked and Picked Away: Alabama Playoff Streak Comes to Dramatic End at Auburn

Christopher Walsh
0

A pair of pick-six touchdowns were key to Auburn's 48-45 victory at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Auburn players, coach react to Iron Bowl upset

Cary L. Clark
0

Tigers "wanted to crash the party"