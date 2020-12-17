Much More Than a Bookend: Alex Leatherwood Still Making a Difference at Alabama

Crimson Tide senior Alex Leatherwood might be the best left tackle in college football, but made his mark off the field as well

Let's be clear, he didn't have to do it.

Alabama senior tackle Alex Leatherwood could have coasted this season. Maybe not in front of Nick Saban, especially if he wanted to win another national championship with the Crimson Tide or be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But in terms of everything else, absolutely.

Leatherwood already had his degree. He was one of 15 players who had already been through graduation when fall camp opened.

Anchoring a veteran offensive line with four returning starters ("They've seen a lot of football," offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian noted), he was on the short list for numerous possible awards including the Outland Trophy for college football's best interior lineman. Leatherwood was named preseason All-SEC by the coaches, and first-team All-American by numerous services including The Associated Press.

Even before then, he could have left after last season and no one would have said a critical word. Some viewed his return for another go-around with the Crimson Tide as risky, only he didn't like the way Alabama came up short and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time.

"I feel I left a lot on the table as a player, and I felt like I just had a lot more to offer," Leatherwood said. "I just wanted to come back and capitalize on that."

So yeah, Leatherwood could have kept his head down and zeroed in on doing whatever necessary to improve his draft stock, including not make waves.

But Alabama's nickname is the Crimson Tide, and Leatherwood couldn't silently stand by about something that he felt was clearly wrong.

Back in June, at the height of the social unrest and protests that gripped the nation even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Alabama football program released a team video speaking out against racial injustice and supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

It included many of Alabama's most prolific players including Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Dylan Moses. Nick Saban was also prominently featured.

Some of the lines in it were:

"When we experience racism, it hurts."

"In this moment, we can't be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters."

"All lives can't matter until Black Lives Matter."

Leatherwood was the principal author of the script.

It was very much not the kind of thing he would normally do.

"The creative process, to be honest, is it came out of nowhere," he said. "I am no means a writer. I am very much math-minded, left brain, but I felt like that was something that came to me. I’m not really an outspoken person, but I felt those faults, those feelings I had towards the situation needed to be heard.”

A massive wave of civil unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, among numerous other incidents. Millions participated in some sort of demonstration, mostly peaceful and nondestructive, including on the Tuscaloosa campus.

On Aug. 31, more than 100 Alabama athletes, coaches and support staff marched from the Mal M. Moore Athletic Building to Foster Auditorium, where the Stand in the Schoolhouse Door had taken place in 1963.

This was the path that Leatherwood helped lead them down. It was unlike anything the university had ever seen, and among those making speeches were Saban and Director of Athletics Greg Byrne.

“What inspired me to do it … this past summer all the things that were going on and taking place, it was very disheartening, and us – us being who we are – and having this platform," Leatherwood said. "I thought it was a great opportunity to show ... to be a voice for my people from the standpoint and a platform where I thought a lot of people would listen."

He added: “No, in my opinion, things have not changed at all."

When Alabama's season did finally start in September, with a Southeastern Conference-only schedule and no one having any idea about how things would play out, Leatherwood was what everyone expected: A terrific offensive tackle, while serving as the key bookend on an an outstanding offensive line.

Ten games later, when No. 1 Alabama closed out its regular season with a 52-3 victory at Arkansas last Saturday, Leatherwood graded out at 100 percent on his assignments, en route to being named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

For the regular season, he had an overall blocking grade of 90.8 by the Crimson Tide coaching staff and 99.6 on assignments (tied for the team lead).

Alabama’s starting offensive line had allowed starting quarterback Mac Jones to be sacked six times in 10 games on 301 drop backs, or one sack per 50.2 drop backs, while Jones led the nation in passing efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide was second nationally in rushing touchdowns with 33 (3.3 per game), while ranking third in the SEC in rushing offense (190.1 yards). Alabama's offense was tops in the FBS in scoring offense (49.5 points) and pass-efficiency offense (198.2 rating), and third in total offense (537.6).

Said one member of the selection committee for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top offensive line unit in college football: "This is a group that functions together at a very high level. They are constantly looking to be great beyond what was asked on a particular play.”

That line may define both Leatherwood and the offensive line as it enters the championship part of the season, beginning with Saturday's SEC title game in Atlanta (7 p.m., CBS).

Every team that's in contention for the College Football Playoff has a good offensive line, that's not in doubt. Yet no one might be able to match the Crimson Tide in the trenches, and what this veteran group led by Leatherwood can do.

"We actually came in as freshmen together, so we’ve been battling since day one," senior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray said. "The majority of time every snap we take is against each other, it’s been a great experience for me.

"He’s definitely gotten me better every day."

It's what Alabama fans had seen from him since the National Championship Game at the end of the 2017 season, when Leatherwood replaced injured Jonah Williams at left tackle and was one of six true freshmen on offense who helped lead the dramatic comeback win in overtime over Georgia.

Everyone knows that being overlooked often comes with playing up front, but part of that is the lack of familiarity most fans have with what the position requires. Getting two people to move together and execute, like a doubles team in tennis, is difficult enough, but this is five massive bodies working together with six other players on every play.

So Leatherwood switching to a position he wasn't accustomed to playing, right guard, to get on the field as a sophomore, had its own unique challenges.

In 2019, he went back to left tackle, where he was more comfortable, and Leatherwood responded grading out at almost 89 percent, with just two sacks allowed and three quarterback hurries while missing only seven assignments in 752 snaps (99.1 percent success rate).

Consequently, he was named first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, and All-SEC by league coaches.

There isn't one out there who wouldn't want a left tackle who understands every position, every aspect, every move that the line executes. That only begins to define Leatherwood, who keeps making noise with the Crimson Tide.

"Ever since he got here to Alabama, he’s been amazing," senior running back Najee Harris said.

"If you guys see how good the O-line is becoming each game, how much attention they pay to their game, how much of a force that they are, and how much they really are the heart of the team. I feel like the media should give them more credit than they are getting.”