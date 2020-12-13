Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 13, 2020
Happy birthday to the National Guard, which is 384 years old. Its origins go back to Dec. 13, 1636, and a declaration by the Massachusetts General Court establishing an official militia for the first time in the American Colonies.
BamaCentral Headlines
• Alabama Football Smokes Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-3
• Taking Care of Business the Most Overlooked, Underappreciated Part of Nick Saban's Epic Run
• Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
• Alabama's Ferocious Pass Rush Lifts Crimson Tide Over Razorbacks
• Notebook: Jaylen Moody Thrives in Christian Harris' Absence Against Arkansas
• Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks
• Alabama Basketball Falters Late Against Clemson, 64-56
• Nate Oats Apologizes to Coach K: "I Have the Utmost Respect for Him as a Coach"
• Putting the 'Jones' in Jonesboro: Butch Jones Hired as Arkansas State Head Coach
• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 14
• Crimson Tide commitment Ga’Quincy McKinstry named game MVP as the Alabama All-Stars snap three-year drought against Mississippi
• The Saban Top 100: No. 13 Andre Smith
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
• Women's Basketball: Alabama at Mercer, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
• Football: Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
• Men's basketball: Clemson 64, Alabama 56
Did You Notice?
• From Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com: Arizona coaching candidates: Alabama's Steve Sarkisian leads list of coaches to replace Kevin Sumlin
• The headline on SI.com: No. 6 Florida Shooed Out of Playoff Race by LSU.
• Pitcher Jimmy Nelson signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
• Neither Collin Sexton nor Levi Randolph played for the Cavaliers in their preseason opener. JaMychal Green played 19 minutes and scored two points in his preseason debut with Denver.
• Congratulations, one and all:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum
December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines
We’ll leave you with this …
Butch Davis was named the new head coach at Arkansas State. We're going to miss using this photo whenever Alabama plays Tennessee: