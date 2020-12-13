Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Happy birthday to the National Guard, which is 384 years old. Its origins go back to Dec. 13, 1636, and a declaration by the Massachusetts General Court establishing an official militia for the first time in the American Colonies.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Smokes Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-3

• Taking Care of Business the Most Overlooked, Underappreciated Part of Nick Saban's Epic Run

• Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

• Alabama's Ferocious Pass Rush Lifts Crimson Tide Over Razorbacks

• Notebook: Jaylen Moody Thrives in Christian Harris' Absence Against Arkansas

• Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

• Alabama Basketball Falters Late Against Clemson, 64-56

• Nate Oats Apologizes to Coach K: "I Have the Utmost Respect for Him as a Coach"

• Putting the 'Jones' in Jonesboro: Butch Jones Hired as Arkansas State Head Coach

• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 14

• Crimson Tide commitment Ga’Quincy McKinstry named game MVP as the Alabama All-Stars snap three-year drought against Mississippi

• The Saban Top 100: No. 13 Andre Smith

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's Basketball: Alabama at Mercer, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Football: Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

• Men's basketball: Clemson 64, Alabama 56

Did You Notice?

• From Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com: Arizona coaching candidates: Alabama's Steve Sarkisian leads list of coaches to replace Kevin Sumlin

• The headline on SI.com: No. 6 Florida Shooed Out of Playoff Race by LSU.

• Pitcher Jimmy Nelson signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

• Neither Collin Sexton nor Levi Randolph played for the Cavaliers in their preseason opener. JaMychal Green played 19 minutes and scored two points in his preseason debut with Denver.

• Congratulations, one and all:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum

December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines

We’ll leave you with this …

Butch Davis was named the new head coach at Arkansas State. We're going to miss using this photo whenever Alabama plays Tennessee: